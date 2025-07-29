Three Palmetto State Stars Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

Three of South Carolina’s top college football stars were named to the 2025 Maxwell Award watch list this week, placing them among the nation’s early frontrunners for a coveted postseason honor.

Awarded each year to college football’s most outstanding player, the Maxwell Award – named in honor of legendary sportswriter and football figure Robert “Tiny” Maxwell – was claimed last year by Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers was among 80 players named to the 2025 Maxwell Award watch list. He’s joined by Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and Tigers’ wide receiver Antonio Williams — giving the Palmetto State’s top two programs three contenders for this prestigious award.

As this outlet previously reported, both Sellers and Klubnik are already gaining major national attention as early contenders for the Heisman Trophy – college football’s most celebrated award.

***

***

Klubnik’s odds currently rank him in a tie for third among Heisman contenders at +900 , according to BetMGM. Were he to win, Klubnik would become the first Clemson player to capture the award – although it is worth noting its namesake, John Heisman, coached for four years at Clemson from 1900-1903.

Klubnik enjoyed a career year in 2024 – completing 308 of 486 passes ( 63.4% ) for 3,629 yards with 36 touchdowns against only six interceptions. Klubnik also set career highs on the ground with 463 yards on 119 carries – including seven rushing scores.

Williams – Klubnik’s go-to wide receiver – is also drawing national attention via his preseason Maxwell nod. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior from Irmo, S.C. caught 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns last season – giving him 153 receptions, 1,732 yards and 17 touchdowns in thirty-three games for his Clemson career.

The speedy wideout also got involved in offensive coordinator Garrett Riley‘s ground game last year, carrying the ball seven times for 101 yards and a touchdown. As if that weren’t enough, he completed both of his two passing attempts for 62 yards and yet another score.

***

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams makes a touchdown catch in front of Louisiana Tech defensive back Myles Brooks. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

***

Down the road in Columbia, 6-foot-3, 244-pound quarterback Sellers is making headlines of his own – also earning a spot on the Maxwell Award watch list. Sellers is currently posting +1800 Heisman odds, tying him for sixth place nationally.

Sellers – the 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year – amassed 2,534 passing yards, 674 rushing yards, and 25 total touchdowns during his first year as the Gamecocks signal caller. The 6-foot-3, 244-pound native of Florence, S.C. native led the team to an overall record of 9-4 .

With the off-field rivalry between these quarterbacks just heating up, the spotlight on Klubnik and Sellers is expected to intensify – especially as Clemson and South Carolina prepare to launch their 2025 campaigns in late August.

South Carolina opens its 2025 campaign against Virginia Tech in one of two 2025 Alfac Kickoff Games held at a neutral site. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, August 31, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with ESPN providing national coverage.

As for Clemson, it opens its season on Saturday August 30, 2025 against LSU at Death Valley (the one in Clemson, not Baton Rouge). Kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT with ABC providing national coverage.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

