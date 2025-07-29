SLED Charges Two Horry County Women For Trafficking Minors

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced this week that two women from Horry County, S.C. have been charged with human trafficking of minors and criminal conspiracy.

Margaret Louise Roberson, 56, and Camisha Marie McGaskey, 31, were both charged with five counts of trafficking minors and criminal conspiracy, according to a release from the statewide agency.

According to the findings of a joint investigation which included SLED, the Horry County Police Department (HCPD) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), victims tied to Roberson and McGaskey were forced to perform labor — including cleaning services at multiple locations — as part of the alleged trafficking operation.

According to probable cause affidavits accompanying the warrants for their arrest, between January 1, 2025 and the middle of last month, Roberson and McGaskey both “enticed, solicited, isolated, harbored, and transported” a minor, knowing the victim would be subjected to forced labor. Both also profited from the venture, according to the affidavits.

The affidavits noted the “behavior originated at the minor victim’s residence,” and the “forced labor” took place at various medical clinics in the Conway area.

Both women were booked into the J. Reuben Long detention center in Horry County, where they await prosecution by the S.C. fifteenth circuit solicitor’s office.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Roberson and McGaskey are considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as they may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

This latest case follows a recent incident reported by this outlet, where a woman from Spartanburg County was hit with five trafficking charges involving victims under the age of eighteen. In efforts to address the realities of human trafficking, the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force (SCHTTF) is hosting a two-day regional event in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday and Thursday (July 30 and 31, 2025) – which will bring together survivors, professionals and advocates from South Carolina and North Carolina.

Count on FITSNews for any updates regarding this recent case, as well as the inaugural event – where our staff will be in attendance.

