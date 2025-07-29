Attorneys Release New Video Of Upstate Student Being ‘Savagely Beaten’ At Football Camp

The alleged assault, captured from multiple angles, occurred during a Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ football retreat which included D.W. Daniel High School players.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ANDY FANCHER

***

Two law firms in the Upstate region of South Carolina are representing the family of a minor whose alleged assault was caught on video and widely circulated over the weekend.

As FITSNews previously reported, multiple football players from D.W. Daniel High School — a public school in Pickens County — were recorded from several angles as they attacked a teammate during an off-campus football retreat held in Laurens County.

The incident took place on July 7, 2025 at Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C. – where student-athletes were attending a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) summer camp. Presbyterian College, which owns the property, stated it was not affiliated with the event beyond renting its facilities.

In a joint statement released Monday afternoon, the Moorhead Lefevre law firm and the Kyle J. White law firm — both based in Anderson, S.C. — confirmed they were representing the victim’s family, referring to the now-viral incident as a “savage” beating.

“The camp was school-sanctioned, and the individuals who perpetrated the attack were D.W. Daniel High School football players,” the attorneys said in a statement to FITSNews. “Our clients have authorized us to release this information and the disturbing video footage of the incident…”

***

(Moorhead Lefevre Law Firm, Kyle J. White Law Firm)

***

In releasing the graphic footage, the attorneys said their hope is that anyone with “information or evidence” helpful to the investigation will come forward and contact their offices.

“Helpful information would include not only evidence pertinent to the camp or the incident on July 7, 2025,” the attorney’s added, “but also information and evidence related to other similar incidents involving D.W. Daniel High School or Presbyterian College.”

This story was originally broken by Malarkey News, an Upstate-based photojournalist who published firsthand testimony from the victim and his mother on Friday — followed by a two-minute, four-second recording of the beating on Sunday.

The initial footage — a separate angle from what attorneys released on Monday — depicted a white student being struck dozens of times in the face, stomach, neck, and back by three black teammates, while fellow football players either laughed, filmed or sat idly and watched the attack.

As the recordings collectively revealed, at least two of the suspects delivered a total of 26 blows to the teen before he fell to his knees, prompting a third individual to “get in” and deliver at least four additional strikes across his head and back.

“Make him feel them shits,” someone exclaimed during the alleged assault.

In the victim’s statement to Malarkey News, the student said eight coaches — including D.W. Daniel High School head football coach Chris Stone (who disabled his X account after footage of the beating went viral) — were inside the building at the time.

***

***

“Multiple teammates were coming in and out while I was trapped in my room,” the minor wrote to Malarkey News, “but nobody thought to get a coach.”

A subsequent police report from Presbyterian College campus police — obtained and provided by community activist Leah Russell — confirmed that the alleged assault was reportedly motivated by claims the victim had used the “N-word” in a group chat.

Despite at least one suspect admitting the fight broke out because of language he accused the victim of using, officers later determined there was “no evidence of the N-word being used by the victim,” but instead alleged that he had posted “derogatory pictures” in the chat.

The report did not specify the content of those images.

“After an initial investigation of the incident,” Presbyterian College announced in a statement Monday, “Campus Police followed protocol and referred the matter to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice and the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.”

The School District of Pickens County released a similar statement the evening prior, calling the incident “off campus” while saying it is cooperating with law enforcement through the legal process and has launched a broader review of the D.W. Daniel football program.

In a separate response to FITSNews on Tuesday, a district spokesperson — who has remained responsive throughout this news cycle — emphasized that federal student privacy laws prohibit disclosing any information related to individual student discipline or enrollment status.

However, the spokesperson added:

“What I can affirm is that disciplinary actions — both academic and athletic — have been and are being administered in accordance with district policy, the SDPC Athletic Code of Conduct, and the South Carolina High School League guidelines.”

Later that same morning, S.C. Eighth Circuit solicitor David Stumbo confirmed to FITSNews that his office is aware of the incident that occurred during the FCA team camp earlier this month.

“We are monitoring the situation daily and working closely with the Department of Juvenile Justice and the law enforcement agencies that have jurisdiction,” Stumbo said, adding that state law prevents him from releasing specific details involving juveniles.

“We will provide updates on the case when appropriate and as state law allows,” he concluded.

As of this publication, no charges have been announced.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Andrew Fancher in Mitchell County, N.C.

(Dynal Nolan/FITSNews)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

