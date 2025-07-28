Video Captures Alleged Dorm Assault Involving Upstate High School Students

Pickens County School District says disciplinary action is being weighed after video surfaces from school-sponsored football retreat.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Authorities in the Upstate region of South Carolina are investigating an alleged assault involving high school football players during a school-sponsored retreat at Presbyterian College earlier this month, according to an incident report provided to FITSNews.

The alleged attack occurred around 10:30 p.m. EDT on July 7, 2025 and involved students from D.W. Daniel High School in Pickens County, who the district says are all minors.

According to the campus police report — shared with FITSNews by community activist @Bossy_Leah — a student told officers he had exited the shower in his dorm room when three teammates confronted him, accusing him of using the N-word in a group chat.

One suspect was reportedly hiding in a closet, another sitting nearby. The student told authorities he was warned that if he tried to escape or didn’t “fess up to the matter, it would only get worse.”

***

Yeah, that’s not good enough. Sorry, @PickensSchools .



You tried to hide what happened and now you can’t run from it. We know those three black football players attacked this boy because he’s white. They admitted it to police.



They are a danger to others on campus and in… https://t.co/syhwJgRwue pic.twitter.com/igcxwHQTVm — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) July 28, 2025

***

The student said the suspects briefly stepped out to let him get dressed. During that time, he tucked his phone under a dresser to record what transpired next. When they returned, he said they began hitting him in the face, stomach, neck and back, “repeatedly with closed fists,” according to the report.

Laurens County EMS was dispatched to the dorm and evaluated the student.

All four students were later interviewed by campus police. Investigators noted that “derogatory pictures” had been shared in the group chat but found “no evidence of the N-word being used by the victim.”

The student’s account — along with a statement from his mother — was first published by Malarkey News, a freelance photojournalism outlet based in the Upstate. On Sunday, Malarkey released a 2-minute, 40-second video clip showing one angle of the incident.

FITSNews has since reviewed three separate clips of the alleged assault, which show at least nine students inside the dorm room at the time.

Several students are seen leaving the room moments beforehand. One tells others, “you can dip.” Another daps up one of the suspects.

Leaning against a bed, the victim stands quietly as two people record from behind and the suspects position themselves in front and to his side. He can be heard asking not to be hit in the face or have anything broken.

One suspect replies, “nah, I’m going to fuck you up.” Another agrees: “Like, straight up.” Meanwhile, the person recording one of the videos laughs.

Amid the buildup, a voice is heard saying, “stick his ass.” One suspect tells the student to put his arms down just before the attack begins. Two of the three then start striking him — one landing approximately 20 punches, the other at least six.

***

***

“I gotta get in here,” says what appears to be the third suspect. “Make him feel them shits.”

By the time the victim is on his knees, the third suspect stands over him, pauses, and delivers at least four strikes to his head and back.

“Don’t even get up,” someone says. “Yuh. Don’t even get up.”

The attack lasted approximately nineteen seconds. All three suspects then exited the room.

In his statement to Malarkey News, the student said he suffered a concussion and was advised by doctors not to return to contact sports.

“My senior season was taken from me — not by injury on the field, but by a brutal, targeted assault based on a lie,” he wrote.

The student also said head coach Chris Stone and seven other coaches were inside the building at the time.

“Multiple teammates were coming in and out while I was trapped in my room,” he wrote, “but nobody thought to get a coach.”

In the days following the assault, the student said school officials — including Coach Stone, Principal Adam Russell, and Athletic Director Benjamin Touchberry — met with his family.

“They looked us in the eyes and said what happened to me was not acceptable,” he wrote to Malarkey News. “But those words turned out to be empty.”

In his statement, the student referred to his alleged assailants as “key players” and questioned why they appeared to face no consequences.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

In a statement issued late Sunday, the Pickens County School District confirmed the retreat was a school-sponsored event and said an internal investigation is underway. The district also said it is reviewing the football program and cooperating with law enforcement.

“While we are committed to helping our students learn and grow from their mistakes, we are also ensuring that appropriate consequences are administered in line with district policy and the law,” the statement read. “We are addressing this matter with the seriousness it deserves.”

According to the campus police report, the case was referred to the Eighth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office for Family Court intake earlier this month.

As of this publication, no charges have been announced.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Andrew Fancher in Mitchell County, N.C.

(Dynal Nolan/FITSNews)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

