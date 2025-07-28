Scandal-Scarred South Carolina School District Faces State Takeover

State superintendent: “failure to intervene would constitute a dereliction of my duty as state superintendent to Jasper County’s students and taxpayers.”

by WILL FOLKS

Two weeks after the release of a damning audit detailing widespread financial mismanagement, ethical violations and possible criminal misconduct at the scandal-scarred Jasper County School District (JCSD), state superintendent of education Ellen Weaver declared a “state-of-education” emergency and initiated a takeover protocol for the beleaguered local government.

“After careful evaluation, I have concluded that declaring a state-of-education emergency is the only responsible path forward to safeguard the interests of of JCSD’s students and ensure effective use of public resources,” Weaver wrote in a letter to the school board on Monday (July 28, 2025).

Sent just days before students are scheduled to resume classes, Weaver’s letter (.pdf) noted her agency would “assume full management of the district and all of its schools” in the event the emergency declaration is approved by the S.C. State Board of Education (SCSBE).

“The JCSD board will be dissolved,” Weaver noted.

The state board is scheduled to take up the declaration at a meeting next Tuesday (August 5, 2025). Should the district object, it would have ten days to file an appeal with the S.C. Administrative Law Court (SCALC).

Weaver said her agency had “exhausted every less significant measure to rectify JCSD’s fiscal problems,” arguing the chronic failure of the district to address its issues met the “dire circumstances that would require state intervention.”

Lawmakers had her back, too.

“I wholeheartedly support the actions made by superintendent Weaver and fully support ongoing investigation and rehabilitation efforts on behalf of my constituents and their children, for whom I care deeply and will continue to advocate,” noted state representative Bill Hager, chairman of the Jasper County legislative delegation.

Weaver’s letter blasted the district for its “inability to produce timely audits – or any audit at all,” referring to its ongoing mismanagement as a “bellwether of financial disarray that seriously threatens JCSD’s future.”

Weaver also cited “a pattern of misconduct by the former superintendent that went unaddressed for years.”

S.C. superintendent of education Ellen Weaver. (Provided)

That’s a reference to allegations leveled against Dr. Rechel M. Anderson – which were laid bare in a recent report from the S.C. Office of Inspector General (SCOIG).

“The SCOIG identified financial mismanagement by JCSD leadership, poor oversight by the school board, conflicts of interest, and possible ethics and fraudulent activity,” the report (.pdf) concluded.

Among the most damning revelations: Anderson allegedly concealed her paid employment with Cognia – a vendor responsible for accrediting the school district. This created an “extreme-high-risk” conflict of interest that may have tainted the district’s accreditation process.

The report also accused Anderson of using taxpayer funds for unapproved business ventures and filing fraudulent residency documents – the latter of which prompted a referral for criminal charges.

“The decision of a state-of-education emergency for JCSD is necessitated by the significant leadership deficits and fiscal disarray documented by the (SCOIG), independent legal counsel, independent auditing professionals and direct observation from SCDE employees,” Weaver wrote in her letter. “The failure to intervene would constitute a dereliction of my duty as state superintendent to Jasper County’s students and taxpayers.”

Home to approximately 2,700 students, Jasper County’s government-run district is one of the worst-performing local educrat bureaucracies in the Palmetto State. Four of its six schools received “average” ratings on recent school report cards, with one receiving a “below average” grade and another rating “unsatisfactory.”

“We still have work to do at both high schools, each of those schools are making tremendous strides,” the district’s interim superintendent Sam Whack Jr. said in response to these anemic ratings. “Both our elementary schools made tremendous growth and were just a few points away from both having a ‘good’ rating for this year.”

South Carolina’s schools have historically rated at the bottom of the national barrel despite massive funding increases from state and local taxpayers. Despite “Republican” lawmakers showering nearly $19,000 per child, per year on the failed government-run system, 2024 data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) showed only a modest increase in fourth grade math scores. Meanwhile, eighth grade math and fourth grade reading scores declined – and eighth grade reading scores remained flat.

THE LETTER…

(S.C. Department of Education)

