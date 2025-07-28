Rom Reddy: Politician-Led DOGE Commissions A ‘Ruse’

“These commissions are a ruse to fool taxpayers into thinking something useful can happen.”

by WILL FOLKS

The founder of DOGE SC is slamming certain ladder-climbing Palmetto State politicians seeking to mimic his movement for political gain.

Isle of Palms, South Carolina businessman Rom Reddy issued a blunt statement early Monday (July 28, 2025) following comments made by U.S. congressman Ralph Norman during the latter’s gubernatorial announcement in Rock Hill, S.C. the previous afternoon.

In his announcement speech, Norman vowed to launch “a DOGE commission that roots out waste, fraud and abuse” in state government. Norman’s proposed model is similar (structurally, anyway) to the “fake DOGE” bill pushed earlier this year by fiscally liberal S.C. senator Stephen Goldfinch.

Goldfinch was busy touting his DOGE efforts last week to reporter Carolina Yaffa, no doubt as part of an effort to promote his candidacy for the Palmetto State’s top prosecutorial post.

“I just want to get the conversation started about what good governance looks like and how to oversee that,” Goldfinch told Yaffa.

FITSNews has taken a dim view of Goldfinch’s bill, referring to it as an “utter farce.”

“The same fiscally liberal lawmakers who have ballooned state spending (and government debt) in recent years – who have enabled and empowered all manner of crony capitalist misadventures and bureaucratic invasions of our liberty and prosperity – want to put on a dog-and-pony routine during an election year to fool us into thinking they are serious about restraining government,” I noted in an editorial slamming the legislation.

“South Carolina doesn’t need any more studies,” the editorial continued. “It doesn’t need any more special commissions, select committees or ‘blue-ribbon panels.’ In short, it doesn’t need any more talk.”

Reddy’s policy-minded, results-driven movement understands the distinction between boldness and bloviation – why is why its founder is putting distance between the real DOGE and its would-be political facsimiles.

“DOGESC is not partnering with Ralph Norman or any other one of these tired politicians,” Reddy wrote on X early Monday. “These commissions are a ruse to fool taxpayers into thinking something useful can happen. DOGESC is a private effort partnering with the best and brightest AI talent to develop solutions that are action-oriented and will shift money and power from the government to the citizen.”

“Remember, government serves at the consent of the governed,” Reddy added. “The governed say all these political types need to go home. They have had their chance for twenty plus years and we have the highest income tax of any red state, government general fund spending is up 60% in four years, our kids suffer with an education system that is 42nd, our roads suck and our citizen median family income is in the bottom ten.”

In case it hasn’t become clear by now, Reddy’s organization is a different animal.

And unlike South Carolina’s many “tired politicians,” Reddy is ready to fight for what he believes in…

As for Goldfinch, he was undeterred by the criticism – and vowed to continue advancing what he believes to be the DOGE mission.

“I hope to earn Rom’s trust and support and I intend on working with him and his group until we get it right,” he told FITSNews.

