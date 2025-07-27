‘Freedom Fighter’ Ralph Norman Blasts South Carolina’s Status Quo

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

With temperatures touching triple digits on a scorching summer day in South Carolina, congressman Ralph Norman turned up the heat on the Palmetto State’s status quo in announcing his 2026 gubernatorial candidacy. Norman, 72, drew a massive, overflow crowd to the Magnolia Room in Rock Hill on Sunday afternoon (July 27, 2025) – with nearly 700 supporters standing shoulder-to-shoulder inside the upscale wedding venue to hear him lay out his vision for the future of South Carolina.

As Norman’s crowd swelled, the interior of the venue soon became every bit as sweltering as the parking lot outside – with local fire marshals at one point reportedly barring late arrivals from entering the building, per Norman’s campaign staff.

The fourth announced candidate for governor of South Carolina, Norman is a wealthy real estate developer who entered politics two decades ago. After spending nine years in the S.C. House of Representatives, he won a special election to the U.S. Congress in 2017 – filling the fifth district seat vacated by former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

He has served in Washington, D.C. ever since, earning a reputation as a maverick who routinely refuses to toe the party line.

***

U.S. congressman Ralph Norman announces his bid for governor of South Carolina at the Magnolia Room in Rock Hill, S.C. on Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Andy Fancher/FITSNews)

***

In launching his bid for governor, Norman made it clear he aligned himself with the S.C. Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative lawmakers who have emerged as an alternative to the increasingly left-leaning establishment wing of the “Republican Party” (and been targeted for defeat as a result).

“I especially want to give a shoutout to my Freedom Caucus friends,” Norman said. “That’s who we’re going to join forces with when we get the governor’s mansion. They fight for freedom.”

Norman also made it abundantly clear that state lawmakers who were insufficiently loyal to the conservative cause would face challengers in next June’s GOP primary elections.

“We will beat them in Republican primaries if that what it takes,” he said.

In addition to calling on term limits for members of the S.C. General Assembly, Norman said under his watch there would be “no more government contracts for legislators” and “no more legislators becoming lobbyists.”

He also took aim at the notoriously corrupt method of judicial selection in the Palmetto State – a method by which state lawmakers (led by a cabal of powerful lawyer-legislators) pick the judges they appear before.

“No more judges appointed by a bunch of liberal trial lawyers,” Norman said. “When I’m governor we’ll let the people vote on judges.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

South Carolina is one of only two states in America in which lawmakers pick judges (Virginia is the other). By contrast, 21 states hold popular elections – including seven states which hold partisan elections. Another 26 states provide for some method of gubernatorial appointment of judges. However, a total of 37 states require popular elections for judges to keep their seats on the bench – including nineteen states which require “retention” elections.

In addition to drawing a bead on the state’s status quo, Norman also vowed to target South Carolina’s antiquated, distressed infrastructure – something which was addressed extensively in the most recent edition of our Week in Review.

“We will finally fix our crumbling roads and bridges,” Norman said.

In discussing the infrastructure issue, the congressman took a shot at lawmakers for the controversial pay raise they awarded to themselves earlier this year – a raise which has been temporarily blocked by the S.C. supreme court.

“Legislators couldn’t find money to fix our roads but they could fine money for an eight percent pay raise.” he said.

***

U.S. congressman Ralph Norman greets supporters after announcing his bid for governor of South Carolina at the Magnolia Room in Rock Hill, S.C. on Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Andy Fancher/FITSNews)

***

On education, Norman vowed tax money would “follow the child through school choice,” and in one of the biggest crowd-pleasing lines of the afternoon he insisted “boys will go to the boys bathroom and girls will go to the girls bathroom.”

On the issue of public safety, Norman signaled an aggressive posture – saying it was time to “take the handcuffs off police and put them back on criminals.”

He also promised to launch a “DOGE commission that roots out waste, fraud and abuse” and to target Chinese land ownership in the Palmetto State. If government can’t block Chinese land purchases, Norman vowed to regulate the land so “they can’t do anything with it.”

In making his case to GOP primary voters, Norman claimed he was the only “proven” conservative in the race.

“I am the only candidate with a proven conservative record,” he said. “I’ve walked the walk. (But) it’s not going to be easy. The establishment will come after me.”

Norman follows attorney general Alan Wilson, lieutenant governor Pamela Evette and state senator Josh Kimbrell in formally entering the GOP primary. U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace is also expected to enter the race. On the Democrat side, state lawmaker Jermaine Johnson and trial lawyer Mullins McLeod are running.

Early polls show Wilson and Mace as the early frontrunners for the governor’s mansion, although Norman and Evette are within striking distance – and there are a great number of undecided voters at this early stage of the race.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of the latest developments as we draw closer to the June 9, 2026 partisan primary elections.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

