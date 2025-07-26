Senatorial Scandal, Judicial Failure, Infrastructure Debacle – Week In Review 7/27/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The race for governor of South Carolina in 2026 could have significant national implications depending on who emerges victorious – and while this contest is still nearly a year away, it is already generating a steady barrage of headlines.

The most significant of these reports involves state senator Josh Kimbrell, who has been accused by his former business partner of stealing more than $2 million from an aircraft company they co-owned. FITSNews exclusively reported on a bombshell civil lawsuit tied to this alleged theft earlier this mont – and more recently we have covered Kimbrell’s aggressive pushback.

How is the case unfolding? Not very well for Kimbrell… as founding editor Will Folks discussed extensively with our producer/political reporter Dylan Nolan.

Dylan and Will also dug into recent polling released in the governor’s race – as well as the latest fallout from the high-profile May arrest of Mullins McLeod, a wealthy trial lawyer and one of the leading candidates for the Democrat gubernatorial nomination in South Carolina.

In other news, we shared an excerpt from our research director Jenn Wood‘s interview with Stephen Federico – father of the late Logan Federico, who was senselessly murdered near the campus of the University of South Carolina two months ago.

To view that interview in its entirety, click here.

Finally, Will got on his soapbox to rail against the inexcusably deplorable condition of infrastructure in the Palmetto State – which came to the fore in a big way this week (see here and here).

Want better from your government? You’ve got to demand better, people.

