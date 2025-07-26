Scorching Heat Grips South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Broad swaths of South Carolina are under an extreme heat advisory as a ridge of high pressure descends upon the southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the country – bringing with it the potential for triple-digit temperatures and even higher heat indices. More than 175 million Americans are in the path of the heat wave, which is expected to linger for the next several days. Such prolonged exposure to abnormally high heat and humidity has the potential to tax public health, energy and infrastructure.

The so-called “heat dome” is prompting dire warnings from meteorologists, with the worst of the blazing beatdown expected to come this Sunday and Monday (July 27-28, 2025).

“The southeastern U.S. is quite a hot and humid place during the summertime, but humidity levels with this heat dome will be above what is typical, making for a proverbial steambath,” Accuweather forecasters noted. “When combined with the heat and temperatures of 5-10 degrees above the historical average, it could be hard for some to handle, especially young children, the elderly and those toiling with manual labor jobs.”

Columbia, S.C. – a city that brands itself as “famously hot” – will be near the epicenter of the heat wave, which will extend from Texas to Maine. But the most crippling temperatures will befall citizens living in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

“Columbia may be the ‘famously hot’ city, but the potential exists for an extended period of extreme heat this weekend and into the first half of next week,” forecasters with the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

“Temperatures rise into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees today, pushing heat index values into the 105 to 110 degree range,” the Columbia NWS warned on Saturday (July 26, 2025).

That’s stultifying heat, people.

The problem? This soaring mercury is planning to linger… like that song by The Cranberries.

According to heat risk maps provided by NWS, most of the Palmetto State will fall under a level three (“major”) or level four (“extreme”) heat risk for five days – from Saturday through this coming Thursday (July 31, 2025).

A level four event is described as “rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with no overnight relief affecting anyone without cooling/hydration as well as health systems, industries, and infrastructure.”

A large ridge of high pressure will lead to continued dangerous heat, most persistent and dangerous across the Southeast and Mid-South through midweek.

HeatRisk will be in the Major (Level 3 of 4) to Extreme (Level 4 of 4) categories for these areas. Check https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP… pic.twitter.com/cGpcfGUkTQ — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 25, 2025

The multi-day scorcher has prompted multiple public safety warnings across the Palmetto State.

“Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths most years,” the Greenville-Spartanburg NWS warned. “You are generally safe indoors with the AC on while staying hydrated. If you can’t easily get indoors, stay in the shade.”

“Stay cool, stay hydrated and don’t leave a pet or child alone in a vehicle!” the agency added.

The physical safety of people and pets isn’t the only concern during a heat wave, though.

“Extreme heat also impacts our infrastructure – from transportation to utilities to clean water and agriculture,” the NWS noted. “High heat can deteriorate and buckle pavement, warp or buckle railway tracks, and exceed certain types of aircraft operational limits. Electricity usage increases as air conditioning and refrigeration units in homes and offices work harder to keep indoors cooler. Transmission capacity across electric lines is reduced during high temperatures, further straining the electrical grid.”

“Water resources are also strained as conventional power plants require large quantities of water for cooling and crops may need increased water consumption, and people increase water consumption to stay hydrated and cool,” the agency continued. “Heat can have lasting impacts as crops may be damaged, reducing production which leads to short supply and or increased cost to the farmers and consumers.”

Per the NWS, here are some recommendations for staying safe during the heat wave…

Outdoor Activities

Slow down. Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Those particularly vulnerable to heat such as children, infants, older adults (especially those who have pre-existing conditions, take certain medications, living alone or with limited mobility), those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.

Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.

Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body’s ability to dissipate heat.

Eating and Drinking

Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don’t leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.

Drink plenty of water, non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty. If you are on a fluid-restrictive diet or have a problem with fluid retention, consult a physician before increasing consumption of fluids.

Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.

Cooling Down

Use air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries.

Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.

Do not direct the flow of portable electric fans toward yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster, endangering your health.

Take a cool bath or shower.

Check on Others

Check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help responding to the heat. Each year, dozens of children and untold numbers of pets left in parked vehicles die from hyperthermia. Keep children, disabled persons, and pets safe during heat waves

For more heat health tips, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we track the onset of this heat wave. And please, stay inside (or in the shade), stay hydrated and stay in touch with your loved ones…

