S.C. Family Grieves Loss Of Child To Fatal Brain-Eating Amoeba

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

A South Carolina family is grieving the loss of their beloved son to a fatal brain-eating amoeba – and preparing to address the public as they seek answers regarding his tragic death.

Jaysen Carr, 12, of Columbia, S.C. died last Friday (July 18, 2025) after contracting Naegleria fowleri in Lake Murray. Naegleria fowleri is a rare amoeba that destroys brain tissue. While few contract it, state health officials have warned it is “very serious and almost always fatal.”

Carr attended Hand Middle School. His parents, Clarence Carr and Ebony Carr, are preparing to lay their son to rest. But they are also preparing to speak to the media “to raise awareness about health-related issues coming from freshwater lakes in South Carolina.”

“Jaysen’s family is grieving this unthinkable loss but they are also grateful at the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community,” family attorney Tyler Bailey said in a statement provided to the media. “The family has many questions about how and why Jaysen died and wants to do everything in their power to ensure this doesn’t happen to another family.”

Bailey has been hired “to conduct an independent investigation” into Carr’s death – and to assist the family as they speak out about the tragedy.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Earlier this week, the S.C. Department of Public Health (SCDPH) confirmed an individual in the Palmetto State had been infected with Naegleria fowleri on July 7, 2025 – but declined to provide specifics.

Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic organism that lives in soil and warm freshwater lakes, rivers, ponds and hot springs. In rare cases, it can be found in poorly maintained swimming pools, splash pads and tap water. The amoeba causes an infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) — and is most often contracted when water containing the amoeba enters through a person’s nose. The infection cannot be contracted by swallowing water containing the amoeba – nor can it spread from person-to-person.

FITSNews subsequently confirmed Carr’s exposure took place at Lake Murray – a 50,000 -acre reservoir located twelve miles northwest of downtown Columbia, S.C. Earlier this week, officials at Prisma Health confirmed a child at its Midlands facility died from Naegleria fowleri – but declined to release any additional information.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Carr’s family as they mourn the loss of their son. Funeral arrangements for Carr will be released tomorrow (Friday, July 25, 2025). In addition to providing an update on those plans, count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of the latest developments as Bailey’s firm launches its investigation into his death.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

