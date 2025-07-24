Record-Breaking Fentanyl Bust: Feds Seize Enough To Kill 36 Million

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two California brothers are facing life in prison after South Carolina authorities seized over 150 pounds of fentanyl and more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a tractor trailer – a bust federal officials say is the largest in state history.

On July 1, 2025, federal and local law enforcement conducted two coordinated traffic stops in Lexington and Richland counties — uncovering a tractor trailer loaded with deadly narcotics disguised among legitimate cargo, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) and S.C. State Transport Police (SCSTP) discovered 156 pounds of fentanyl and 44 pounds of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

***

(U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency – South Carolina)

The two men operating the tractor trailer – 26-year-old Alberto Rios-Landeros and 23-year-old Chris Guadalupe Rios-Landeros of Delano, California – were arrested at the scene and indicted on Tuesday (July 22, 2025) on charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Investigators believe the drugs found inside the trailer were sourced in Mexico and trafficked across the southern border into the Palmetto State.

“This isn’t just a drug bust; it’s a life-saving intervention on an unprecedented scale for our state,” said U.S. attorney Bryan Stirling. “Law enforcement has been working together at every level to keep South Carolina safe, and we’re committed to dismantling the criminal networks that bring this poison into our communities.”

According to federal authorities, the seized fentanyl alone carried a street value of $1.7 million – and contained enough of the synthetic opioid to kill an estimated 36 million people – as two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose.

***

(U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency – South Carolina)

This investigation is part of Operation Take Back America – a nationwide initiative that marshals the full power of the DOJ to combat illegal immigration, dismantle drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations and crack down on violent crime across the country.

“This was a great example of how law enforcement works together to make our community safer,” Lexington sheriff Jay Koon said. “This should send a strong message to criminals that we are all working together to combat illegal drugs.”

Since January of this year, the DEA has seized approximately 44 million fentanyl pills, 4,500 pounds of fentanyl powder, nearly 65,000 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 201,500 pounds of cocaine and made over 2,105 fentanyl-related arrests, according to attorney general Pam Bondi.

“The DEA and our partners are working hard day in and day out to protect our communities from the dangers associated with fentanyl,” said Jae W. Chung, acting special agent in charge of the DEA’s Atlanta division. “We will continue to leverage every partnership, and every resource available to ensure drug traffickers who distribute fentanyl, are brought to justice.”

***

The Rios-Landeros brothers face a maximum penalty of up to life in prison. Their case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike O’Mara.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, the Rios-Landeros brothers are considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as they may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

This case was investigated by the DEA and LCSD, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), SCSTP, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Overdose deaths in South Carolina — many linked to counterfeit pills and illicit drug trafficking networks — have surged in recent years, prompting calls for stronger enforcement tools at the state level. Fentanyl trafficking legislation has been passed to address the crisis, but state prosecutors have pushed for more robust statutes to target the organizations distributing the drugs.

***

***

