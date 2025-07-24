Follow-Up File: Arrest Warrant Issued For Upstate CEO

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Earlier this year, FITSNews reported extensively on the fall of South Carolina businessman J. Marshall “Jay” Dye III – once fêted as a pillar of the powerful Upstate business community. The former chief executive of the now-defunct Insurance Applications Group (IAG) – a Greenville-based benefits provider – Dye remains the focus of multiple civil lawsuits amidst the collapse of his company.

Per an order issued this week, one of those lawsuits is about to land him behind bars.

IAG previously billed itself as one of the nation’s “largest providers of healthcare and benefits” to the staffing industry, claiming to have “over 2,500 clients nationwide” and citing numerous industry awards for its performance.

Months ago, though, things unraveled quickly and publicly. IAG closed its headquarters in downtown Greenville on January 17, 2025 with no prior notice to employees. This came after FITSNews heard rumblings in mid-December that all was not well with the firm – including allegations IAG had “missed payroll” that month. Issues with the company reportedly dated back to 2023 when, according to our sources, Dye “stopped paying his sales team commission checks with zero notice.”

On February 20, 2025, we reported IAG employees had been summoned back to the company’s former headquarters for the purpose of “clearing out their offices.”

What happened to the company?

***

According to a motion submitted in connection with one of the myriad of lawsuits filed against him, Dye allegedly used IAG as his personal piggy bank – and then bailed on its employees when the money ran out.

“Dye has stripped IAG of assets and abandoned the company,” a motion (.pdf) filed in the S.C. thirteenth judicial circuit on December 5, 2024 noted. “There is a significant risk that, absent immediate takeover by a court-appointed receiver, IAG will be further looted and its corporate records compromised, causing irreparable damage to (plaintiffs) and other IAG employees.”

The motion further claimed “Dye has been absent from IAG’s place of business for weeks without explanation,” and alleged that on November 28, 2024, the company “failed to meet a regularly scheduled payroll, leaving all company employees without income entering the holidays and depriving them of wages already earned.”

As the walls closed in on him, Dye became increasingly difficult to track down. Back in February, S.C. circuit court judge Perry Gravely issued an order for Dye to be served in a lawsuit via a newspaper notice after he could “not be found within this state.”

In recent months, Dye’s situation has deteriorated further…

***

***

In May, Gravely entered a default judgment (.pdf) against Dye and related co-defendants for $909,630.32 – plus pre- and post-judgment interest – to a Tennessee content creator named Alexandra Bradshaw. Dye and Bradshaw entered into a confidential agreement in June 2020 related to unspecified allegations against the businessman. Per the terms of the agreement, Dye promised to pay Bradshaw $7,000 per month for a period of fifteen years – for a total of $1.26 million . In return, the allegations against Dye remained confidential.

Dye made fifty-three of these payments – totaling $371,000 – but stopped making the agreed-upon installments in January of this year.

Last month, another default judgment (.pdf) was entered against Dye and related co-defendants in connection with a lawsuit filed against them. That lawsuit awarded Delaware-based Itria Ventures LLC a total of $1.8 million to be collected in equal parts from Dye, his former company, a limited liability firm he owned and a family trust.

Earlier this week, things jumped to a higher energy level when Greenville County master-in-equity Charles B. Simmons Jr. instructed the county clerk of court’s office to “issue a bench warrant” for Dye’s arrest. According to Simmons order (.pdf), Dye was found in contempt of court for failing to appear at a July 2, 2025 hearing in connection with a judgment entered against him in yet another civil case.

As a result, Dye is to be arrested “forthwith” and held at the Greenville County detention center – at which point he would be “brought at the first reasonably available opportunity before this court.”

The lawsuit which prompted the arrest order was brought by former IAG salesman Wilmer Fann Jr. – who accused Dye, IAG and its former vice president of finance, Marisa Mazur, of failing to pay him tens of thousands of dollars in sales commissions. In January of this year, Dye and his company confessed judgment in the case to Fann in the amount of $142,500 .

Needless to say, FITSNews will keep our audience apprised as to any new developments related to Dye’s downward spiral… which appears to be approaching terminal velocity.

***

THE WARRANT…

(S.C. Thirteenth Judicial Circuit)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

