Fatal ‘Brain-Eating’ Amoeba Confirmed In South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Public Health (SCDPH) has confirmed that an individual in the Palmetto State was recently infected with Naegleria fowleri – a rare amoeba that destroys brain tissue.

While the agency does not provide information on individual cases, SCDPH spokesman Casey White noted Naegleria fowleri is “very serious and almost always fatal.”

Officials said the department was made aware of an infection in the Midlands region of the state during the week of July 7, 2025 – but did not immediately confirm or deny whether the individual survived, where the incident took place or how the amoeba was contracted.

Despite this lack of confirmation, FITSNews was able to confirm the exposure took place at Lake Murray – a 50,000 -acre reservoir located twelve miles northwest of downtown Columbia, S.C. On Tuesday (July 22, 2025), officials at Prisma Health confirmed a child at its Midlands facility died from Naegleria fowleri – but declined to release any additional information.

Lake Murray shallow water. (Provided)

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this brain-eating amoeba is a microscopic organism that lives in soil and warm freshwater lakes, rivers, ponds and hot springs. In rare cases, it can be found in poorly maintained swimming pools, splash pads and tap water.

The amoeba can infect the brain – causing an infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) — and is most often contracted when water containing the amoeba enters through a person’s nose. The infection cannot be contracted by swallowing water containing the amoeba – nor can it spread from person-to-person.

While PAM is extremely rare — with fewer than 10 cases reported annually in the U.S. — the CDC reported that of the 167 confirmed cases between 1962 and 2024, only four patients survived.

?? CONFIRMED: Brain-Eating Amoeba Case in South Carolina

Early symptoms such as headache, fever, nausea and vomiting typically appear around five days after exposure, but can develop anytime between one and 12 days, according to the CDC. As the illness progresses, symptoms may escalate to stiff neck, confusion, difficulty concentrating, loss of balance and hallucinations.

Despite the confirmed case, S.C. officials emphasize the risk of infection remains low and are advising residents to reduce exposure by limiting the amount of water that enters the nose during recreational activities in warm freshwater.

Count on FITSNews to provide our audience with any pertinent updates related to this story…

