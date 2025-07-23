Fact Check: Are Schools Banning Rosa Parks & MLK Books?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by TONY SPAIN

“South Carolina is leading the nation in banning books,” U.S. House Rep. James Clyburn, (D) SC-6 said earlier this month while introducing California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom to a crowd in Kershaw County during a two-day visit covering eight counties in rural areas that lean red in the Palmetto State.

“This state leads the nation in banning books. You have a superintendent of education banning books on Rosa Parks. Banning books on Martin Luther King Jr,” claimed Clyburn.

Newsom followed up on the issue of book bans saying he was “struck by” what the congressman said about the “book bans” and “it was emblematic about the moment we are in.”

“Last year there were 4,240 books banned in the United States of America. You can look that up,” said Newsom. “It was a banning binge to the likes we’ve never experienced in the United States. There has been a cultural purge in this country. The congressman was exactly right. They tried to write out the race of Rosa Parks.”

I didn’t look up how many books were banned in the United States. I’ll take Gavin’s word on it, although I shouldn’t. I did look up how many books have been removed or restricted from South Carolina public school libraries, and it is true. South Carolina does lead the nation with 21 books removed and one with restrictions, but not one for the reasons of being about the life or race of Rosa Parks or Martin Luther King Jr.

Palmetto Examiner found no evidence that South Carolina has removed or restricted any books about the life of Rosa Parks or Martin Luther King Jr. So, what kind of books did we find are being removed? That answer is dirty and filthy.

Only sexually graphic, age-inappropriate material has been removed or restricted. And we’re not talking about the dirty romance novel some lonely wives read, or a stack of Playboys hidden in your friend’s dad’s garage. No, we’re talking stuff so far in the gutter of filth it would make Hugh Heffner turn 50 shades of red.

“We don’t allow children to look at pornography, watch R rated or adult movies; we shouldn’t let them read it either…”

Below is a list of the 22 books removed or restricted by the South Carolina Board of Education. In its content you will find written material so sexually explicit, I can’t say it on the radio, or prime time television due to FCC rules on decency or even allowed on YouTube for the same reasons. In fact, Lexington Richland 5 school board members voted to have the audio redacted from their YouTube channel due to explicit content when parents read from the books at a board meeting. Graphic descriptions and emotional details of violent gang rapes, gay incest, oral sex, anal sex, sex with minors and teenage, heterosexual, lesbian and or gay sex with vivid descriptions of the fondling and kissing of breasts, genitalia and masturbation are not allowed to be read out loud on a school board’s YouTube channel, but it’s ok to be in the library for students to read.

The descriptions in these books are so graphic I will not re-write them here for you to read. I will provide the link to the South Carolina Board of Education’s Instructional Material Complaint Reports (IMCRs) with excerpts from said books that you can read for yourself and make your own judgement if you choose to, but you have been warned. No one should be reading this filth in my opinion, especially children. There’s a good reason we don’t allow children to look at pornography, watch R rated or adult movies; we shouldn’t let them read it either. It robs them of their innocence, corrupts their minds.

Here are the books with links to the South Carolina Board of Education’s IMRCs with excerpts from the books and page numbers. Read them at your own risk.

Crank by Ellen Hopkins: This book didn’t meet the criteria of explicit sexual material and was not removed, but was determined to have themes of drug abuse and was restricted to high school students.

While reading these IMCRs, there was a name that kept showing up as the filer of the complaint, Elizabeth “Ivie” Szalai, a Beaufort resident and concerned parent of a student.

Like many parents, Szalai started paying more attention and getting involved in their children’s schools during the COVID-19 pandemic and virtual online learning and stayed engaged after.

“I kept seeing on social media these books that were being found in public schools available to children and I kind of looked into it and found oh my gosh that really shouldn’t be available to minors,” Szalai told Palmetto Examiner. She was then asked by a friend to see if her local school library had any of the books in question and she started researching.

“I really went down the rabbit hole,” she said. “I found 96 books that were, not all of them were sexually explicit, but all of them had questionable adult content that maybe wouldn’t be the right thing to expose to minors.”

In October 2022, Szalai sent her findings to the Chief Instructional Services Officer and the Beaufort County School Board citing morality and decency laws she felt were in violation. In a panic, the Beaufort County School Board removed all 96 books from the school library shelves for review and that’s when the firestorm started.

It was never Szalai’s intention to create a firestorm of controversy or media frenzy for notoriety. She just wanted to bring awareness to the improper material in hopes it would be removed from schools.

“I hoped they didn’t realize this material was in there, and they were going to take a look at the list and kind of cross reference and look at the passages and be like you know what, this really isn’t appropriate to be making available to minors, Szalai told Palmetto Examiner. “I never in a million years thought it would turn into what it has turned into. I just wanted to do that work, get the books gone and move on to my next project.”

A process you would have thought would be simple and met with common sense to remove inappropriate graphically described sexual material, was met with push back, criticism and attacks. The review process took a full year in half. A group called FABB, Families Against Banning Books, was formed. A student activist group was organized, DAYLO, Diversity Awareness Youth Literacy Organization, and with the help of the American Civil Liberty Union of South Carolina, went on the attack defending these books, claiming the right for them to be read by students and since some of the books in question were written by minority authors and or had themes related to the LBGTQ+ community, it was now being portrayed as a civil rights issue and Szalai now found herself exactly where she didn’t want to be, in the middle of it.

“It was never about the books…”

“I’ve been called all kinds of things. It’s been very interesting. “I’ve been painted as this person who is a racist, I’m a nazi, I’m a misogynist,” she said. “They’ve painted this picture that I’m trying to marginalize minorities meaning blacks, Hispanics, LBGTQ, and I don’t care what race, creed, color, religion you are. If it’s sexually explicit it’s sexually explicit. Even if it’s between a man and a woman; if it’s sexually explicit then I want that book removed also.”

Interestingly, groups like the ACLU, FABB and others who continue to fight for these books to remain in school libraries rarely ever make it about the explicit sexual material in the books, but frame the argument as minorities being marginalized or the protection of rights and the freedom for students to be able to read whatever book they want.

FABB claims on their own website their mission is to “advocate for intellectual freedom, champion educators and librarians, and promote socially just and public education.”

Melinda Henrickson, who founded FABB with other moms and parents, and then ran for South Carolina House District 124 admitted during the campaign it’s not about the books.

“It was never about the books,” Henrickson said. “It was about marginalizing minority groups and silencing black and brown authors and people in the LBGTQ community.”

And so, the sexually explicit and inappropriate material is irrelevant if someone is being marginalized and teens should be left unchecked to have the freedom to read whatever they want? Why do other media platforms and products like movies and television shows have ratings to protect underage children from the very content we’re allowing them to read, why would books be different?

“We do it with music. We do it with video games, why are books different? Szalai asks. “It makes absolutely no sense to me.”

Also these groups in opposition of the efforts to remove inappropriate sexual material from public school libraries have made the argument such classic books like “1984” by George Orwell or “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger have similar references to sexual material, but Szalai says there is a descriptive difference.

“You can read a passage about a woman and a woman, and you can say that they had sex, they made love. She kissed her down her neck and every area of her body, but it doesn’t conjure up in the mind the same visual depiction as if you are saying she was sucking on her left breast nipple and kissed her down her belly to her nether regions and fireworks were exploding. There are different levels,” Szalai said. “You can describe and say someone is having sex without it being so descriptive. It really depends on the descriptiveness of the passage. The classics don’t go into that full description of the act. The act happens and it might be a little bit racy, but it’s not full on describing the act.”

As far as Clyburn’s claim that South Carolina superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is banning books about Rosa Parks, Szalai would like to see the evidence of that.

“I’m absolutely flabbergasted, because I don’t know if he is just misinformed or just flat out lying. When I first saw it, I was just at a loss of words,” Szalai said. “I want him to present facts and if he can’t present them. I want a public apology to Weaver.”

“I can tell you I will never apologize for standing up for the innocence of our children…”

The only books Palmetto Examiner found that have been removed from public school libraries in South Carolina are the ones listed in this story. They have been able to be removed because of complaints from parents allowed under a South Carolina law, Regulation 43-170, which passed July 26, 2024 after Weaver recognized pornographic material had been found in South Carolina public school libraries and made and kept her campaign promise to push for such a regulation to create a uniform process for local school boards to review and hold public hearings on complaints raised within its districts, establishing an appellate process to the SBE.

Weaver makes no apologies about removing inappropriate sexually explicit materials out of South Carolina schools and said there’s a big difference between banning books and removing pornographic material out of schools while speaking to the Steel Magnolias Republican Women’s Club at Southbound Smokehouse in North Augusta earlier this year.

“We are not banning books,” Weaver went on to say. “And I can tell you I will never apologize for standing up for the innocence of our children,”

Yes, Mr. Clyburn, South Carolina does lead the nation in removing books – but not historic books about Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. We’re moving filthy written pornographic books out of public schools, why won’t you join us or at least tell the truth about it?

Palmetto Examiner did reach out to Congressman Clyburn’s office, but received no response on this issue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Tony Spain is a former candidate for Richland County Council 2020 and an award winning former military photographer and journalist while in the Public Affairs Office for the U.S. Army. His photos and writing have been published in numerous publications such as The Commercial News, Danville, Ill.; The Paraglide, Fort Bragg, N.C.; Soldier of Fortune Magazine; The State Newspaper, Columbia, S.C., and more. He lives in Columbia, S.C. His column – reprinted with permission – originally appeared on Palmetto Examiner.

