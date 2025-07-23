Crossroads 2026: Prosecutor Touts Early Support For Attorney General Bid

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Veteran South Carolina prosecutor David Stumbo pulled in nearly $100,000 from supporters during his first twenty-four hours as a potential candidate for attorney general of the Palmetto State, according to a news release from his political strategist.

Stumbo, 49, of Greenwood S.C., is currently in his fourth term as solicitor for the S.C. eighth circuit, which includes Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens and Newberry counties. First elected in 2012, he was reelected to that post in 2016, 2020 and again in 2024 – touting his pursuit of “violent criminals, child abusers and drug traffickers” and his collaborative “shoulder to shoulder” work with law enforcement during his latest campaign.

“Fighting for the rights of crime victims has been a cornerstone of my tenure as solicitor,” Stumbo told one of his local papers last fall.

State law requires candidates (or would-be candidates) who aspire to a particular office to submit an initial disclosure report once they raise or spend $500 . Per Stumbo’s strategist, his initial disclosure “reflects a striking surge in early enthusiasm and kicks off an exploratory period, when Stumbo will travel the state, meet with voters, and continue raising support.”

“I have been amazed and humbled by the outpouring of support from friends, law enforcement, victims’ advocates, and fellow South Carolinians who believe we need principled, conservative leadership in the Attorney General’s office,” Stumbo said in a statement. “This is not a decision I take lightly; and, over the coming months, my family and I will continue to prayerfully consider how I can best serve the state I love.”

In the increasingly likely event he runs, Stumbo would campaign on his record as “a conservative leader who fights for victims and holds violent criminals accountable.” According to his strategist, Michael Mulé, Stumbo’s “early momentum, from the substantial initial fundraising haul and the backing by a statewide network of grassroots supporters and legal professionals, signals strong interest in his potential candidacy.”

“South Carolina is growing fast, but so are the threats to public safety and the values we hold dear,” Stumbo said. “We need a proven criminal prosecutor – one with the record and unwavering commitment to fight for families, defend the Constitution, and keep the radical left from undermining the rule of law.”

Four-term attorney general Alan Wilson is not seeking reelection in 2026, choosing instead to campaign for governor of the Palmetto State. Trial lawyer and state senator Stephen Goldfinch recently announced his candidacy to succeed Wilson, and veteran S.C. first district solicitor David Pascoe – who recently switched to the GOP – is also expected to run for the state’s top prosecutorial post.

Pascoe was previously touted as a candidate for attorney general on the Democrat side of the ledger in 2022 – but he declined to seek that nomination (and wisely so). No Democrat has won a statewide election in the Palmetto State since 2006 – and no Democrat has won an attorney general’s race since 1990.

Prior to Wilson’s lengthy tenure, this position was held by current S.C. Henry McMaster from 2003-2011. According to our sources, McMaster is aggressively pushing his son – Henry D. McMaster Jr. – to seek the office.

Our media outlet has yet to weigh in on the race editorially, except to take a dim view of Goldfinch’s candidacy.

Count on FITSNews to provide our audience with updates as this field continues to coalesce…

