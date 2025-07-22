‘The System Failed Logan’: Father Demands Accountability After Daughter’s Murder

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

Stephen Federico remembers the moment the call came in — the one that would change his life forever.

His 22-year-old daughter, Logan Hailey Federico, had been shot and killed in a Columbia, South Carolina rental home. She wasn’t involved in anything dangerous. She wasn’t in the wrong place. She was simply visiting a friend for the weekend at a home near the University of South Carolina (USC) campus when police say 30-year-old Alexander Dickey broke in and fatally shot her.

Dickey was no stranger to law enforcement. His criminal history included more than 40 arrests, yet systemic failures in South Carolina’s justice system allowed him to avoid serious prison time — until it was too late.

Now, Logan’s father is calling for answers — and accountability.

“This was a preventable thing,” Federico said. “This wasn’t some guy that just went off the rails one night. This guy had a 10-year criminal history. The system failed. It failed Logan.”

A TEACHER IN THE MAKING

Logan Hailey Federico was born to teach. A graduate of Cuthbertson High School in Waxhaw, N.C., she was a dedicated student and a natural mentor who planned to become an elementary school teacher. Friends remember her as a loyal Swiftie, fierce friend and a young woman who brought light and purpose into every room she entered.

Federico described his daughter as “all inspired” last summer when their next-door neighbors asked her to babysit full-time. That experience, he said, “triggered her passion for teaching.”

“She started really getting good in her schoolwork and going to community college with a goal to hit the College of Charleston to finish that degree,” he said. “She really wanted to impact kids at some point in her life.”

Federico said his daughter had a “soft spot” for USC and often visited friends there.

“She had a group of friends there that she would go see often,” he said.

On May 3, 2025, Logan Federico’s light was violently extinguished. According to Columbia, S.C. police, Dickey broke into the Cypress Street home where Logan was staying and shot her in the chest during a burglary. Within 36 hours, he was in custody — caught in the middle of a crime spree that included credit card fraud, stolen vehicles and arson.

Federico praised law enforcement’s swift response.

“They caught him fast,” he said. “That’s not my issue. My issue is how he was on the street in the first place.”

That question — how a man with a violent, escalating criminal history could remain free — has led to serious scrutiny of the systems that are supposed to keep the public safe.

According to documents reviewed by FITSNews, Dickey’s criminal history was riddled with omissions. Many of his arrests were never properly entered into the state’s fingerprint-based records system, meaning prosecutors had no way of knowing he was a repeat offender. In one key case from 2014, Dickey was charged with burglary but sentenced as a first-time offender because prior convictions from other counties were missing from his South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) “CATCH” report.

Alexander Dickey (Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

‘CATCH’ AND RELEASE

The SLED CATCH system — short for Citizen Access to Criminal Histories — is South Carolina’s official public portal for criminal records. It’s powered by fingerprint submissions from law enforcement agencies across the state and is intended to provide a complete and accurate “RAP” sheet (Record of Arrest and Prosecution) for individuals arrested or convicted of crimes.

But the system is only as accurate as the data it receives.

If a person is served a warrant while already in jail — as Dickey was on multiple occasions — new charges may never appear on their CATCH report unless they are rebooked (and their fingerprints retaken). When that doesn’t happen, those offenses simply vanish from the public record — and from the view of prosecutors and judges.

That’s exactly what happened in Dickey’s case.

“You’re telling me this guy’s out — with more than 40 arrests, multiple aliases and gun charges?” Federico said. “The paperwork doesn’t match up to the offenses. How are you not a repeat offender on paper?”

In 2014, Dickey was charged with burglary in Lexington County but sentenced as a first-time offender because prior convictions from other jurisdictions — including burglaries and thefts — were missing from his official RAP sheet. That sentencing decision became a pivotal moment. Without the repeat offender designation, Dickey avoided prison time and was placed on probation.

And the cycle continued.

Despite multiple arrests over the next decade, Dickey’s charges were frequently mislabeled, lost in inter-agency silos or never added to the record at all. By the time he broke into the Cypress Street home on May 3, 2025, Dickey’s RAP sheet still failed to reflect the full scope of his criminal conduct.

“They didn’t have it together until after my daughter was dead,” Federico said.

Logan Federico Steve Federico with his daughter Logan

ARMED WITHOUT CONSEQUENCE

For Federico, it wasn’t just the fingerprinting failures or missing records that cost his daughter her life — it was also the gun Dickey used to kill her.

“You can be a convicted felon, and you can walk around Columbia, South Carolina with a sawed-off shotgun,” he said. “How’s that possible?”

That firearm, according to investigators, wasn’t Dickey’s to begin with. It had been stolen — taken from a neighboring home just before the shooting.

“It wasn’t even his gun,” Federico said. “He broke into the house next door and took it. If it had just been locked up… maybe things would’ve been different.”

Though his focus has been on the justice system’s failures, Federico is also frustrated that a deadly weapon was left accessible to someone like Dickey.

“That gun should’ve been secured,” he said. “It should’ve never been available for him to grab in the first place.”

Federico isn’t pushing a political message — he’s calling for basic accountability: from courts, from law enforcement and from individuals.

“It’s not about left or right,” he said. “It’s about right and wrong. It’s about common sense.”

‘THERE’S GOT TO BE ACCOUNTABILITY’

On the morning of Logan’s death, Stephen Federico was on the 17th hole of a golf course when his wife called. She had noticed something was wrong — Logan’s bank account was overdrawn and she wasn’t responding to texts.

Federico recalled the family’s nightly tradition.

“We had a thing where we would text each other, ‘Good night. We love you.’ … Very oddly didn’t hear back from her.”

Hours later, they learned Logan had been murdered.

Federico is now channeling his grief into action — urging lawmakers and justice system leaders to address the failures that allowed Dickey to remain free.

“There’s got to be accountability somewhere,” he said. “There has to be somebody that looks at this… to say, ‘what the hell are we doing?’”

He is especially focused on fixing the way fingerprint data is submitted and tracked between counties, and ensuring RAP sheets reflect a defendant’s full criminal history.

“The only way to stop this from happening again is to have a full picture,” Federico said. “If someone doesn’t do their job — if they don’t enter prints or fail to flag a repeat offense — people die. My daughter died.”

Federico said he refuses to let Logan’s legacy be defined by the man who killed her.

“She was blossoming as a 22-year-old,” he said. “She wanted to be a mother. A wife. A teacher. She was just getting started.”

“I can’t bring her back,” he added. “But if I can keep this from happening to one more family — then maybe there’s purpose in all this pain.”

ALEXANDER DICKEY’S ORIGINAL SLED CATCH REPORT

(SLED)

