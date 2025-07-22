Rom Reddy’s DOGE SC Ramps Up, Taps Operations Leader

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

Efforts to fundamentally fix South Carolina’s antiquated, bloated, corrupt and dysfunctional state government have come and gone over the years – with the end result being South Carolina state government remaining antiquated, bloated, corrupt and dysfunctional.

Countless reports, task forces, initiatives, movements, committees, campaigns, etc. have sought to dismantle the failed bureaucrat/regulatory state and restore the balance of power between the branches of government.

All of these efforts have failed…

The only thing that’s changed? How much chronic failure costs Palmetto State citizens and taxpayers… a tab which continues to expand exponentially as South Carolinians pay the highest taxes in the southeast in exchange for terrible schools, crumbling roads and increasingly unsafe communities.

Stepping into the ring against this seemingly unconquerable behemoth is Rom Reddy, the Isle of Palms, S.C. businessman who recently founded the DOGE SC movement. In the weeks since he burst onto the Palmetto political scene, Reddy has repeatedly shown he is built of sterner stuff than the reformers who preceded him – imbuing DOGE with a muscular, methodical modus operandi.

Reddy has waded into the toughest fights. He’s personally stood up to the bureaucratic state in court. He’s rolled out substantive, far-ranging policy ideas aimed at radically reconfiguring state government.

Reddy is clearly not running a vanity project. He isn’t seeking influence. He cannot be bought or mollified. He is driven by something deeper, his core convictions underpinned by an unwavering zealousness which has manifested itself in a vision for political reform based not on power granted by the state – but from the people. From God.

Reddy’s movement is nothing short of a freedom and free market reclamation project – and is it gunning for South Carolina’s status quo like armored tank divisions rolling through a land desperately in need of liberation from its oppressive overlords.

At the head of these divisions? Matthew Nolan, a Marine veteran, policy strategist and national leader in artificial intelligence innovation. Nolan most recently served in the office of Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, where he helped lead the commonwealth’s regulatory reform efforts.

Reddy announced Nolan’s hiring as DOGE SC’s chief operating officer this week, saying his arrival comes “at a critical time” for his organization as it “accelerates its mission to dismantle South Carolina’s agency state, restore constitutional balance and return power to the people.”

It also comes as DOGE SC is ready to take its AI-driven policy initiatives to the next level – implementing a host of measures which will rely on the new technology to undertake a fundamental shift in the balance of power in the Palmetto State.

“As COO, Nolan will lead all policy development and artificial intelligence initiatives for DOGESC,” a release announcing Nolan’s new position noted. “He brings a rare combination of military discipline, policy expertise and emerging tech leadership to the role. Nolan most recently served as Deputy Director of the Office of Regulatory Management in Virginia under Governor Glenn Youngkin. In that capacity, he helped cut over 80,000 regulatory requirements and reduce the state’s regulatory code by more than 25%, saving Virginians billions and unleashing record-setting economic growth.”

Nolan is a graduate of Dartmouth College who served as a policy manager at the Cicero Institute for three years prior to assuming his position within Youngkin’s office. He is a marine combat veteran who has served multiple tours – including deployments to Afghanistan, Southeast Asia and Australia.

“Matt is exactly the kind of leader we need to execute the next phase of our mission,” Reddy said. “He has the mind of a reformer and the vision of a technologist. We are building real solutions to reduce government power and restore citizen control – not just talking about it. With Matt leading our policy and AI operations, South Carolina is one step closer to becoming the freest and most citizen-first state in America.”

Nolan said he was drawn to Reddy based on “our shared belief in the Republic, in self-governance and in the power of citizens to shape their future.”

“This movement is driven by energy, conviction and purpose,” Nolan said. “I’m honored to help lead the charge.”

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience in the loop as Reddy’s movement continues to build momentum and sharpen its focus on South Carolina’s failed agency state.

