Fake Arrest Scams: FBI Warns South Carolinians

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Scammers posing as federal agents are targeting South Carolinians in a surge of government impersonation schemes, prompting a statewide warning from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after victims lost thousands of dollars to fake arrest threats and spoofed calls.

According to a news release from the FBI’s Columbia, S.C. field office, these schemes typically involve criminals posing as government officials – scamming victims into providing money and personal information by threatening arrest or prosecution if the victims do not comply.

Using spoof phone numbers associated with the FBI – including the Columbia field office’s main number – victims receive a call informing them they have missed federal jury duty or that there is a warrant for their arrest, according to the release.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Once received, victims are prompted to expect a follow-up call from an FBI agent, and – when called – the number displayed on caller ID is that of the Columbia field office. During the second call, the scammer instructs victims to withdraw “large sums of cash and convert it into digital currency at designated kiosks” to avoid fines and penalties. In some cases, victims receive fraudulent documents via text message featuring official-looking government seals and letterhead.

“Victims have reported losing thousands of dollars before realizing they were being scammed,” the FBI release added.

The FBI provided a list of important reminders to acknowledge in the wake of these spam calls:

The FBI will never demand payment via gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers or cash deposits at kiosks.

Do not share personal or financial information with unknown callers.

If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be with the FBI, hang up immediately. Then, independently verify the phone number of your local FBI field office and call directly to confirm.

Here is one of the scam messages…

***

***

“While this type of fraud is not new, it is one of many variations that exploit fear and urgency by invoking law enforcement authority,” the release noted.

The FBI encouraged anyone who may have been targeted or victimized by one of these scammers to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

***

THE RELEASE…

(FBI)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

