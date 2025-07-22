Empowering Maternal Health in South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There’s nothing stronger – and nothing quite as beautiful – as the bond between a mother and her baby. The moment she cradles her newborn in her arms for the very first time, a connection is created that lasts a lifetime.

Sometimes, though, new mothers can become so concerned with their infant’s welfare that they ignor their own needs. This potentially puts their health (and the health of their newborn child) at risk.

“It’s a busy time for sure,” says Dr. Alvin Strasburger III, an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) at Lexington Medical Center, an award-winning health care system located in the Midlands region of South Carolina. “Everyone thinks after the baby has been delivered, the hard part’s over. But that doesn’t mean complications can’t arise.”

When complications do occur, they can become very serious very quickly. Also, some people are surprised to learn just how long after birth the medical community considers the postpartum period to last.

“We typically consider maternal health to encompass the period from the diagnosis of pregnancy to anywhere between three months to a year postpartum,” Dr. Strasburger said.

While many moms-to-be do a great job watching out for their health in the runup to the big event, they aren’t always as mindful of threats that linger afterward.

“There are so many things that can happen during pregnancy to cause issues,” Dr. Strasburger explains. “Things can turn on a dime, and an issue can pop up that has never been there before. From blood pressure problems to diabetes that only happens during pregnancy, to health issues that weren’t necessarily diagnosed before – as a lot of young, healthy women don’t necessarily get medical care until pregnancy – all of those things can come into play.”

Advancements in healthcare have led to far fewer women dying during childbirth. But this welcome improvement carries with it an unwelcome price tag. There’s been a corresponding decrease in awareness of the potential for serious, even life-threatening complications in the six weeks to one year after giving birth.

“There are a lot of changes going on in the body during pregnancy,” Dr. Strasburger explained. “There are a lot of hormonal changes happening, and changes in how blood flows. But the biggest thing is there’s a lot of fluid shifts throughout the body after birth. Previously, the body was pumping a lot of blood into the uterus to sustain the placenta and the baby. After birth, that changes – and it takes some time for the body to fully integrate back to where it was before, if it ever does completely.”

This means it is vitally important for new mothers to follow up with their OB-GYN in the year following the baby’s birth.

Dr. Alvin Strasburger III (Lexington Medical Center)

Statistics make plain what can happen if these appointments are skipped. The Palmetto State has the eight highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, according to the S.C. Maternal Morbidity and Review Committee (SCMMRC). In 2021, there were 47.2 deaths per 100,000 live births – the vast majority of which (88.9%) were deemed “preventable.”

While physical complications – exacerbated by the low number of OB-GYNs in rural areas of South Carolina – are responsible for most of these preventable deaths, according to Dr. Strasburger it’s important for doctors everywhere to pay equal attention to emotional issues during the postpartum period.

“We hear a lot about the ‘baby blues’ and postpartum depression, and occasionally news stories about postpartum psychosis, but most often we see issues with postpartum depression,” he said. “We like to screen for that consistently throughout prenatal and in postpartum care, particularly.”

A screening questionnaire called the Edinburgh Postpartum Depression Scale can help doctors identify postpartum depression. It’s a standardized set of questions covering anxiety and depression symptoms. At certain levels, interventions are discussed – ranging from counseling to medication to more intensive therapy. At Lexington Medical Center, a behavioral health nurse practitioner is also available for assistance.

“One of my mentors would always say that there’s no such thing as a normal pregnancy until six weeks postpartum,” Dr. Strasburger said.

Another key point for expectant moms and new moms is to continue taking their prescription medications unless or until advised otherwise.

“One of the things we often see is patients will discontinue all of their previous medications before they come to see us when they find out that they’re pregnant,” he said. “And that might not be advisable. Sometimes we can catch that before it happens when we talk during prenatal or preconception counseling. But the biggest thing is all of this should be done in consultation with an OB-GYN or with a midwife.”

What’s the best way for new mothers to stay healthy during the critical post-birth period?

“The easiest thing is to stay in touch with your provider early and often, both prenatal and postpartum,” Dr. Strasburger said. “If you have any questions or concerns, please bring them up. If you think there’s something wrong, you’ve got to tell us. And remember to jot down when things are happening because it’s easy to forget. So write it down. And talk to us.”

In other words, communication is key to strengthening that most important of lifelong connections – the connection between a mother and her baby.

