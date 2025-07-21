South Carolina Sheriffs Back Alan Wilson For Governor”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

In a sweeping show of support from South Carolina’s law enforcement leadership, nearly two dozen independently elected county sheriffs have endorsed the 2026 gubernatorial bid of Palmetto State attorney general Alan Wilson.

According to a news release from Wilson’s campaign, these 22 sheriffs insist Wilson “is the only candidate with a proven conservative record of keeping families safe and standing with law enforcement.”

“Sheriffs are on the front lines protecting our communities, and I’m proud to have their support,” Wilson said in a statement announcing the endorsements. “Together, we’ve tackled violent crime, predators, and made South Carolina safer. As governor, I’ll continue to back the blue, defend our conservative values, and fight every day to protect South Carolina families.”

Several of the sheriffs backing Wilson’s candidacy touted his efforts in addressing the Palmetto State’s fentanyl crisis.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“He’s worked tirelessly to fight illegal immigration, the fentanyl crisis, and human trafficking,” said Beaufort County sheriff PJ Tanner.

Pickens County sheriff Tommy Blankenship added that Wilson “has taken bold, effective action to combat the fentanyl crisis that’s devastating our communities and has led efforts to fight illegal immigration that threatens public safety.”

Below is a list of the sheriffs endorsing Wilson’s gubernatorial candidacy…

Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson

Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis

Charleston County Sheriff Carl Ritchie

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey

Chesterfield County Sheriff Campbell “Cambo” Streater

Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill Jr.

Darlington County Sheriff Michael August

Dorchester County Sheriff Sam Richardson

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis

Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon

McCormick County Sheriff Chad Cox

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw

Pickens County Sheriff Tommy Blankenship

Saluda County Sheriff Josh Price

“Alan Wilson has had our backs and worked to make it easier for law enforcement to protect South Carolina families,” a joint statement attributed to the sheriffs noted. “His proven record of cracking down on drug trafficking, protecting women and children, and leading the charge on judicial and victims services reform speaks for itself. Alan Wilson will be a governor who fights for families, upholds the rule of law, and will keep South Carolina safe, and we’re proud to endorse him.”

Wilson has come under fire from one of his top prospective rivals in the 2026 race for allegedly failing to adequately protect victims – including women and children. U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace has blasted him on multiple occasions,

Mace has yet to formally enter the 2026 field, although she is widely expected to do so sometime this summer.

“There’s no place like home, and no state like South Carolina,” Mace wrote on X over the weekend. “We’ve fought for our Lowcountry values in Washington. Now we’re thinking about what comes next, right here at home. Big decisions ahead.”

In addition to Wilson, lieutenant govenor Pamela Evette and state senator Josh Kimbrell have announced their candidacies – with U.S. congressman Ralph Norman expected to formally announce his entry into the race this coming Sunday (July 27, 2025).

This story may be updated…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

