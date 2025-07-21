South Carolina Church In Uproar Over Alleged Worship Leader’s Affair

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

Another South Carolina church finds itself embroiled in scandal after one pastor accused another of an extramarital affair in a since-deleted social media post – a revelation which threatened to unearth a host of related allegations tied to the congregation.

Legacy Church Global – based in Greenville, S.C. – is the epicenter of the latest drama after its senior pastor, Mark Wagnon Jr., publicly accused the church’s worship leader, Chad Buckland, of engaging in “an ongoing sexual relationship with a 20-year-old woman over the last two months.”

“He has been leading a double life, all while standing on this platform leading worship before the people of God,” Wagnon wrote in his since deleted social media post. “Let me be crystal clear – this is not a fall someone repented of. This is a willful sin he refused to turn from, even when warned. It’s a betrayal of trust, of Scripture, of his wife and of this body.”

Once the alleged relationship was established via “confirmed communication,” Buckland was “removed from leadership” last Friday (July 18, 2025) – an “immediate action” which was “taken out of obedience to God and protection for this house,” according to Wagnon. Congregants were informed of Buckland’s removal during worship services on Sunday morning (July 20, 2025).

Chad Buckland (Legacy Church Global)

Wagnon – who leads the church with his wife, Jennifer Wagnon – also hinted that “depending on next steps” Buckland could be “removed from the fellowship entirely.”

“Over the past several months, I’ve had growing concerns about an inappropriate relationship that I confronted and addressed with (Buckland) back in January,” Wagnon wrote. “I issued a clear warning, called him to accountability, and instructed him to establish emotional and spiritual boundaries. While no physical line had been crossed at that point, the relationship was clearly becoming too close, too personal, and too dangerous. It was a doorway to sin, and he was warned not to walk through it.”

According to Wagnon, Buckland refused to heed this warning.

“We have evidence, we have witnesses, and we have direct confirmation,” he wrote. “And he is persisting – not repenting.”

Despite alleged assurances from Buckland that the “relationship was over,” over the past six-and-a-half months the worship leader allegedly engaged in “a prolonged, intentional pattern of deception” to conceal the affair, per Wagnon.

“He lied to leadership,” Wagnon wrote. “He deceived his wife. And he continued the relationship in secret while maintaining a public appearance of repentance.”

The post attributed to Wagnon was removed from Legacy Church’s Facebook and Instagram pages on Monday afternoon (July 21, 2025) – but not before it had been seen, shared and screen-capped.

Why does a church leader’s alleged affair matter in the grand scheme of things? Well, for starters, sources close to the congregation have informed FITSNews that scandal involving Buckland is one of many reportedly tied to Legacy Church – and that further investigation is warranted by both media and law enforcement.

“I believe that this goes deeper,” a source familiar with the allegations told us this week.

Count on our media outlet to provide pertinent updates as they become available…

