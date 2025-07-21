Donald Trump Dips In Polls, But Democrats Still Languishing

“Even with a sizable chunk of Trump’s MAGA base in revolt over Epstein – Democrats cannot pick up any ground.”

U.S. president Donald Trump‘s mishandling of the Jeffrey Epstein drama is costing him in the polls. According to the latest rolling averages of public opinion surveys tabulated by RealClearPolitics, only 45.5% of Americans currently approve of job Trump is doing – compared to 52.1% who disapprove.

That’s a negative spread of 6.6% – nearly as bad as 7.1% disapproval gap recorded back on April 28, 2025 (the current public approval nadir of the second Trump administration). Trump has been underwater – i.e. more poll respondents have disapproved of his job performance than approved – since mid-March, a mere 51 days into his second term as president.

And while no one would be criticized for doubting the veracity of mainstream polling, it’s worth noting even the Big Data Poll – long viewed as a pro-Trump bellwether – had him narrowly underwater for the first time in its latest survey.

“The White House clearly lost the messaging war over the One Big Beautiful Bill and that’s in no small part due to those achievements being overshadowed,” noted Big Data pollster Rich Baris.

Overshadowed by the Epstein scandal, in particular…

While Trump struggles, Democrats cannot seem to capitalize on the opening. According to a new Quinnipiac poll, only 19% of voters approve of the way congressional Democrats are handling their duties – compared to 72% who disapprove.

“This is a record low since March 2009 when the Quinnipiac University Poll first began asking this question of registered voters,” pollsters noted.

Among Democrat voters, only 39% approved of the way congressional Democrats were doing their job – compared to 52% who disapproved, per Quinnipiac. Conversely, 77% of GOP voters approved of how Republicans in congress were discharging their duties compared to 20% who disapproved. Overall, 33% of voters approve of congressional Republicans compared to 62% who disapproved.

And while the mere mention of “congress” drives up negatives, the most recent Harvard/Harris poll – one of the few credible “mainstream” surveys in recent months – found overall Democrat approval at 40% , down two percentage points from June.

In other words, even with a sizable chunk of Trump’s MAGA base in revolt over Epstein – Democrats cannot seem to gain any ground.

“The socialist, progressive, woke wing of the party is dragging it so far to the ideological left that independents and even large numbers of Democrats are abandoning it in droves,” I noted back in March.

And there’s no indication even the cleverest Democrats get that…

