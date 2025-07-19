Murdaugh Hidden Texts, Badges Gone Wild, Redemption Story – Week In Review 7/19/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Last week’s seismic revelations about hidden text messages from convicted killer Alex Murdaugh – messages which were kept from jurors during his 2023 double homicide trial – spilled over into this week.

The drama began early in the week when Murdaugh’s lead attorney, Dick Harpootlian, said he and Murdaugh’s other attorneys had never seen these messages before. Not only that, Harpootlian said that had he been aware of the existence of these messages, it might have impacted his decision not to call a potentially key witness during Murdaugh’s trial, accused drug dealer Curtis “Eddie” Smith.

In this week’s episode, our research director Jenn Wood detailed what prompted her original reporting on the text messages – and discussed the pushback Murdaugh’s lawyers are now receiving from the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

This week’s episode also featured a litany of shocking stories about misbehaving law enforcement officers – and transparency-averse police leaders – coverage driven by our chief investigative reporter, Andy Fancher. Once again, Andy’s reporting is proving law enforcement corruption in the Palmetto State is more than just a few bad apples… but a bad orchard.

Finally, our show included an extended excerpt from our big interview this week with Larry Benjamin – a convicted killer who spent more than three decades in the Palmetto State’s prison system. Upon securing his improbable release, Benjamin has seized his second chance and not only bettered himself… but helped countless others in the process.

