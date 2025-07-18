SLED Case Report Lists Chuck Wright as Suspect in Alleged Misuse of Public Funds

“Sheriff Wright contacted SLED and asked if he was under investigation…”

Newly obtained documents confirm the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is criminally investigating former Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright over allegations he used a taxpayer-funded credit card for personal purchases.

The official case status report, obtained by FITSNews, shows the agency opened Case No. 2024-03590 in September 2024 after it “received information” that Wright had used a county-issued credit card for personal expenses.

According to the document, the allegations stem from credit card statements dating from 2018 through 2024, which were previously reported by The Post and Courier.

The case report also notes that Wright contacted SLED directly in October 2024 to ask whether he was under investigation. It appears that around December, Captain Jeff Kindley assigned Special Agent Austin Mills to investigate the allegations.

The internal file formally lists Wright as “Suspect #1” and identifies the alleged offense as misconduct in office — a misdemeanor under South Carolina law.

While FITSNews first reported on the existence of a criminal investigation involving Wright back in February, it was a June 12, 2025, letter from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson that offered the first official confirmation of the specific criminal allegations under review.

The letter confirmed that Wright is facing multiple potential charges, including misconduct in office, breach of trust with fraudulent intent, using his official position for financial gain, and obtaining controlled substances by fraud or deceit.

Issued by Wilson, the letter confirmed that SLED had submitted the case to Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette for prosecution. Barnette, citing longstanding ties to Wright, recused himself — prompting Wilson to authorize the case’s transfer.

Within the same document, Wilson — who once highlighted Wright’s support during his 2018 re-election campaign for attorney general — reassigned the matter to newly elected, first-term Tenth Circuit Solicitor Micah Black.

The letter also referenced a second subject of inquiry within the same SLED case: Amos Durham, the former sheriff’s office chaplain who abruptly resigned from his post earlier this year.

FITSNews first reported on Durham’s departure in May, noting that agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation had questioned multiple deputies about his role in the department — specifically his handling of a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) cash pool.

Referred to internally as the “Chaplain Benevolence Fund,” the account was intended to support deputies facing personal hardship. But according to multiple officers, even modest requests were denied because the fund was allegedly “empty.”

The attorney general’s letter confirms that, like Wright, Durham is under investigation for breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Over one month later, no charges have been filed.

In a July 2, 2025, statement provided to FITSNews, a SLED spokesperson confirmed the investigation remains “active and ongoing,” and that the agency first opened the case “regarding allegations of misconduct involving” Wright.

The aforementioned revelations come months after FITSNews began reporting on irregularities tied to Wright’s tenure — including early confirmation of a “multi-probe” criminal investigation and exclusive coverage of a federal grand jury that was quietly empaneled in April.

That reporting has also spotlighted former sheriff’s office employee L.B. Watson — a blood relative of Wright who remained on the county payroll for years with little documented work — along with allegations linking the former sheriff to a network of illegal gamblers operating within his jurisdiction.

Wright — who announced an abrupt leave of absence on April Fools’ Day 2025 due to “circumstances beyond [his] control,” according to a transfer-of-power letter obtained by FITSNews — resigned on May 23, 2025, within a week of his triumphant return to work.

In a 37-word letter addressed to his longtime ally, S.C governor Henry McMaster, Wright cited a “recent health diagnosis” as the reason for stepping down.

Separation paperwork provided by the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy claimed Wright’s resignation was voluntary and incorrectly stated there were no pending criminal charges or investigations at the time of his departure.

In addition to the FBI and SLED, sources maintain that Wright remains under investigation by the S.C. State Ethics Commission over the allegedly nepotistic hiring of his son, who was expelled from the sheriff’s office after Wright’s resignation.

Wright’s current legal team includes Columbia attorney Gregory Harris and former Seventh Circuit Solicitor and U.S. congressman Trey Gowdy.

This story may be updated.

