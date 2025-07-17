SLED Investigating Off-Duty Officer-Involved Shooting in Walmart Parking Lot

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this week in Charleston County.

On Monday, FITSNews exclusively reported that a suspect was transported to the hospital as a “Category 2” — indicating potentially serious but not immediately life-threatening injuries — after a uniformed officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) opened fire.

Internal NCPD communications leaked to FITSNews further revealed the shooting occurred around 7:00 p.m. EDT, when an off-duty officer working security at Walmart was alerted by store associates about a customer attempting to make a fraudulent return.

“Store personnel requested that the individual be placed on trespass notice and removed from the premises,” the internal email stated. “As the officer was speaking with staff, the individual became aware of the situation and attempted to flee the store.”

According to the same email, the officer pursued the suspect, who exited through an emergency door. During the chase, the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm — prompting the officer to discharge his service weapon an indeterminate number of times.

In a subsequent press release, a SLED spokesperson noted additional NCPD officers arrived to secure the scene and render medical aid to the suspect, who remains hospitalized for treatment.

Roughly 24 hours earlier, the department notified subordinates that the officer involved had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of SLED’s investigation — a standard step following officer-involved shootings. According to the agency, this marks the second officer-involved shooting involving NCPD so far this year. The department recorded five such incidents in 2024.

SLED’s investigation into Monday’s shooting remains active and ongoing.

According to the agency, this is the 32nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2025. Last year, there were 45 such incidents statewide. The record for officer-involved shootings is 49 . It was set in 2017 – and matched in 2020.

The announcement comes just days after FITSNews reported on a 111-day delay in NCPD’s release of dash-mounted and body-worn camera footage from a December 2024 traffic stop — renewing interest in the department’s embattled records handling practices.

This story may be updated.

