Guest Column: Want To Lead South Carolina? Start Local

by GAVIN SMITH

***

With campaign season underway and South Carolina’s 2026 Governor’s race beginning to take shape, the early announcements are already making headlines. Lieutenant Governor Pam Evette, Attorney General Alan Wilson, and State Senator Josh Kimbrell have each recently launched their bids for the state’s highest office — with more names likely to follow.

As the race unfolds, candidates will be laying out their plans for South Carolina’s future. They’ll talk about growth, infrastructure, education, public safety, and the economy. These are certainly important conversations — but how those plans are built matters just as much as what’s in them. That’s why I believe it’s time to talk about something that rarely makes the campaign stump speech, but should: the role of local government.

This week, the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) is holding its annual conference — bringing together mayors, councilmembers, and city and town leaders from across the state. These local officials, like me, are the public servants who show up every single day for our communities. We balance tight budgets, respond to citizen concerns, work to manage growth and address infrastructure concerns, and find ways to make our cities and towns stronger.

That kind of work should matter to anyone hoping to lead this state. The insight and experience that local officials bring to the table shouldn’t be limited to once-a-year conferences — it should help inform the direction of state policy all year long.

***

To put it plainly, South Carolina’s next Governor needs to engage local elected officials — not just with words, events, or campaign endorsements and coalitions, but by genuinely bringing mayors, councilmembers, school board members, and county leaders to the table in a meaningful way.

I don’t say that for my own sake. I say it because local officials are often the closest to the people. When a road floods, when a neighbor’s yard is destroyed by utility digging, or when a family has a concern about safety, we’re the ones who get the call. We are on the front lines — showing up to community meetings, working directly with residents, and finding solutions that match the needs of each neighborhood.

That closeness gives us an understanding of our communities that is difficult to be replicated at the state level. We know which intersections back up every morning, where sidewalks end abruptly, and where safety improvements have been needed for years. That kind of local knowledge is invaluable — especially when it comes to planning smart, targeted infrastructure investments.

In the Town of Lexington, we’ve committed nearly $55 million to road improvement projects — even though most of those roads are owned by the state. One of the largest projects we’re working on became possible after the state invested $16 million to help us move it forward. That kind of partnership shows what’s possible when state and local governments work together. We knew the need, developed a plan, and when the state stepped in, real progress happened for our Town.

Strong leadership at the state level requires strong partnerships at the local level. That’s not a political talking point — that’s practical governance. Local leaders know what’s working and what’s not. And when we’re brought into the process early, we can help shape solutions that are not only more effective, but more efficient.

***

During my time on Lexington Town Council, I’ve seen the power of collaboration. I’ve also seen the frustration that happens when decisions are made in Columbia without input from the people who are expected to implement them back home. That kind of top-down approach may look good in a press release, but it rarely works the way it should in the real world.

I’m hopeful that this campaign season will elevate the voices of everyday South Carolinians — and that includes the voices of those elected to serve them on the local level. I hope the candidates listen not only to consultants, but to school board members grappling with student needs, to city and town councils dealing with infrastructure demands, and to county leaders trying to stretch limited budgets while delivering essential services.

We need a Governor who will lead with humility — who understands that good ideas don’t always come from the top, and who sees local government as a partner, not an afterthought. That means more than showing up for a photo op or sending out a press release about collaboration. It means building real relationships and creating regular channels for input.

This next election will set the tone for how South Carolina tackles some of its most pressing issues. We’re growing fast. Our communities are evolving. And our challenges — from infrastructure to education — require more cooperation, not less.

That starts with respecting and including the people who are already doing the work on the ground. And I hope every candidate running for Governor understands that if you want to lead this state, you have to be willing to lead with the people who know it best.

