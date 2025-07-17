Donald Trump’s Epstein Scandal: A Headache That Just Won’t Go Away

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by MARK POWELL

Donald Trump has had enough of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal – and he wants everyone in his corner to move on. Or else they’re not in his corner anymore.

The Epstein suicide. The so-called Epstein client list. An alleged Epstein coverup. The many tentacles springing from this messy matter keep hanging around like a party guest who doesn’t take subtle hints. On Wednesday, Trump became the host who finally said, “it’s time for you to go home.” And he did in a typically brusque Trump style.

The post on his Truth Social account started routinely enough.

“The Radical Left Democrats have hit pay dirt, again!”

After a lengthy rehashing of the discredited accusations of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Trump got down to the business at hand.

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my past supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump wrote. “All these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax. Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking about our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

Unlike most rants, what separated this one from the pack was that Trump was talking about his own base of support.

“I don’t want their support anymore?” one incredulous South Carolina GOP political strategist told us. “He must want to deal with a Democrat majority in Congress instead. Can he say, “Speaker Hakeem Jeffries?’”

There is a certain degree of truth in Trump’s assertions. Democrats weren’t the least bit troubled about the intricacies of Epstein’s pandering to the sexual fetishes of the rich and famous when Joe Biden was president. Now, they are suddenly hellbent on getting to the bottom of the matter.

The difference is this line of attack against Trump has cross-spectrum appeal – which is why it has resonated more than anything else the minority party has attempted to pin on the administration over the last six months.

“(Democrats) keep floundering from issue to issue and stunt to stunt, desperate to find something, anything that will slay the Trump dragon,” one national operative told us. “For instance, there were the anti-Ice arrest protests. That went nowhere. Then there were the pointless ‘No King’ rallies that made big headlines and then were forgotten the next day. There were record-setting floor speeches in the House and Senate by Cory Booker and Hakeem Jeffries that were forgotten before they even over. Now it’s the summer season when news is slow in D.C. So the Dems are filling it with this. And it, too, shall pass, and they’ll move on to something else in a few weeks.”

Will the MAGA base move on, though?

Unfortunately for Trump, the issue likely preventing this scandal from damaging his administration further is also working against him.

Americans are facing unrelenting inflation, staggering summertime power bills and sky-high housing prices driven by interest rates that are still uncomfortably elevated for many would-be buyers. That makes this scandal – and any scandal – a low priority for many Americans.

“When I’ve got to pay 10 bucks for a hotdog, I’ve got bigger things to worry about than Jeffrey Epstein,” one Midlands resident said.

What’s remarkable about Trump’s blowup, though – and what distinguishes it from his many previous harangues – is that it was directed at the hardcore MAGA base, the very voters who have been his political lifeblood. While the number of MAGA adherents passionately demanding answers to all things Epstein-related is relatively small, they took the presidential scolding as a slap in the face.

Whether Trump and his scorned supporters can reconcile remains to be seen. Yet the president’s outburst made it abundantly clear (once again) that the Epstein affair is under his skin in a big way.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

