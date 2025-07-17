Despite Nude Arrest, Charleston Democrat Still Running For Governor

Two months after an apparent psychotic break, prominent trial lawyer announces his candidacy for the Palmetto State governor’s mansion.

by WILL FOLKS

Mere weeks after being arrested during what appears to have been some sort of psychotic break, prominent Charleston, South Carolina attorney Mullins McLeod is launching a bid for governor of the Palmetto State.

That’s right… two months after being apprehended by police wearing nothing but his underwear during a late night episode in downtown Charleston, McLeod is touting his “strong values,” “clear vision” and “new leadership” on a campaign website for governor.

“This campaign will not fall on soft ears in Columbia,” McLeod said in announcing his candidacy. “The establishment and their corporate friends will come at me with everything they got. I want you to know that no matter how much they attack me, try to stop me or try to silence me I will not stand down. I have prepared my entire adult life for what lies ahead.”

Is the bench for statewide Democrat candidates really this short? Apparently so…

Mere weeks after appearing to experience some sort of psychotic break, prominent S.C. attorney @MullinsMcLeod is mounting a campaign for governor of South Carolina after all. We knew @SCDP had a short bench when it came to candidates but… pic.twitter.com/n6O5VjT1pf — FITSNews (@fitsnews) July 18, 2025

McLeod, 53, is one of the Palmetto State’s wealthiest, most prominent trial lawyers – and prior to his recent arrest was viewed as the Democratic frontrunner for the 2026 gubernatorial nomination. In fact, he was reportedly days away from launching his candidacy when things suddenly unraveled in his personal life.

According to a Charleston Police Department incident report (.pdf) provided to FITSNews, an unnamed individual – later identified as McLeod – was “observed walking along the battery screaming” on the evening of Wednesday, May 14, 2025. His screams, per the report, could be heard from “approximately one city block away.”

McLeod was “observed to be wearing only his underwear and shoes” at the time, and when officers attempted to ascertain the reason for his bizarre behavior he “began yelling louder and locking out his arms.” Asked for his name, McLeod claimed he was “God” and “Superman.”

As he was being booked, McLeod allegedly “continued to ramble incoherently and at one point lashed out and kicked another prisoner.”

Officers initially suspected McLeod to be high on drugs, but his attorney has disputed that contention.

Frankly, McLeod being high as a kite would have made more sense than the alternative…

RELATED | TOP 2026 CANDIDATE ARRESTED

Despite the bizarre behavior which led to his arrest (and a subsequent disorderly conduct charge), McLeod apparently believes he is still a viable statewide candidate – and has launched his campaign as a supposed bulwark against the “money, greed and corruption that has poisoned state government.”

“Over the last 25 years the political establishment has allowed these large corporations to rig the system to favor their own self-serving financial interests,” McLeod wrote on his campaign website.

While no one will deny South Carolina is home to all manner of anti-competitive, market-distorting crony capitalism (which FITSNews has consistently railed against), that’s pretty rich rhetoric coming from one of the state’s wealthiest trial lawyers. If anyone is (still) calling the shots in the Palmetto State, it’s McLeod’s allies in the trial lawyer lobby – something that was made abundantly clear during the most recent session of the S.C. General Assembly.

“Money, corruption and greed has been doing a lot of winning in Columbia,” McLeod said.

He’s got that right… the only problem is his trial lawyer allies are the ones doing most of the winning.

In fact, McLeod’s announcement referred to his position as a plaintiff’s lawyer as “for-profit public service.”

In announcing his own gubernatorial candidacy last month, South Carolina’s top prosecutor Alan Wilson pointed out the Palmetto State’s anti-competitive legal climate is one of key things keeping employers from bringing jobs and investment here.

“I have spoken to businesses all over this country,” Wilson said. “One of the things they mention when talking about whether or not they want to set up shop in South Carolina is the litigation climate in our state.”

Status quo incumbent Henry McMaster is constitutionally prohibited from seeking another term in office in 2026. Wilson is one of three Republican candidates who have formally announced their intentions to succeed him, along with lieutenant governor Pamela Evette of Travelers Rest and state senator Josh Kimbrell of Boiling Springs. U.S. congressman Ralph Norman is launching his candidacy later this month, and U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace is expected to announce her candidacy soon.

On the Democrat side, state representative Jermaine Johnson of Hopkins, S.C. has announced his intention to seek the governorship.

Worth noting? Democrats have not fielded a competitive candidate for governor in more than a decade. They haven’t won a statewide race since 2006 and haven’t won a governor’s race since 1998. In other words, barring a seismic shift in the state’s electorate, this race will be won or lost in the GOP primary election next June.

This story may be updated.

