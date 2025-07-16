Top Quarterbacks: Cade Klubnik, LaNorris Sellers Fuel 2025 Heisman Hype

Palmetto State football fans are following two of the nation’s top signal-callers this season…

by ERIN PARROTT

As the 2025 college football season approaches, two premier quarterbacks at Palmetto State-based institutions are already grabbing headlines – finding themselves in the early running for the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

Awarded annually to the top player in college football, last year’s trophy went to two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter – the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. This year, quarterbacks are at the top of the pecking order for the coveted hardware – with a stretch of Interstate 26 in South Carolina separating two of the frontrunners.

Cade Klubnik – who is returning for his senior season at Clemson – is currently listed at +900 to bring home Tigertown’s first-ever Heisman (although it is worth noting the namesake of the award, John Heisman, coached for four years at Clemson from 1900-1903).

Klubnik’s odds rank third among preseason Heisman contenders, according to BetMGM. Ahead of him are LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier (whom Klubnik will face in the 2025 season-opener) at +850 and Arch Manning of Texas at +600 .

Although Klubnik faced some heat at the beginning of the 2024 season, he quickly turned things around and enjoyed a career year – completing 308 of 486 passes ( 63.4% ) for 3,629 yards with 36 touchdowns against only six interceptions. Klubnik also set career highs on the ground with 463 yards on 119 carries – including seven rushing scores.

For his Clemson career, Klubnik has completed 659 of 1,040 passes ( 63.3% ) for 7,180 yards with 57 touchdowns and eighteen interceptions. He’s also amassed 784 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground en route to a 19-9 record as the program’s starting quarterback.

Last season, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound native of Austin, Texas led the Tigers to an overall record of 10-4 and a 7-1 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

As a palpable Heisman buzz surrounds Klubnik, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said this week his star quarterback will be able to block it out and focus on playing football.

“There’s always external opinions, that’s just a part of what we do,” Swinney said during a press conference earlier this week. “It can be a little fuel for your fire, but it can’t be the fire.”

Clemson has featured two Heisman Trophy finalists under Swinney – Deshaun Watson was a finalist for the award in both 2015 and 2016, finishing third and second in the voting, respectively. His successor at quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, finished second in the Heisman voting in 2020.

As for the Palmetto State’s other top team, South Carolina, its starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers is currently receiving +1800 odds to win the Heisman – putting him in a four-way tie for sixth place in the preseason rankings.

Sellers – the 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year – amassed 2,534 passing yards, 674 rushing yards, and 25 total touchdowns during his first year as the Gamecocks signal caller. The 6-foot-3, 244-pound native of Florence, S.C. native led the team to an overall record of 9-4 .

During day one of the SEC’s annual media days, we reported on how Sellers is handling the Heisman hype generated by his successful 2024 campaign and what needs to be done to build on that foundation.

“Just building chemistry with those guys, the younger guys, the receivers we had last year, just making sure we’re all good, offensive line as well,” said Sellers. “Just taking it day by day, really, not getting caught up in it too much.”

If Sellers were to claim the Heisman, he’d become the second Gamecock to win it — joining legendary running back George Rogers, who captured the award in 1980.

Obviously, odds to win the trophy will shift throughout the season – so count on FITSNews for ongoing coverage as Klubnik and Sellers prepare to launch their campaigns.

South Carolina opens its 2025 campaign against Virginia Tech in one of two 2025 Alfac Kickoff Games held at a neutral site. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, August 31, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with ESPN providing national coverage.

As for Clemson, it opens its season on Saturday August 30, 2025 at Death Valley (the one in Clemson, not Baton Rouge). Kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT with ABC providing national coverage.

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

