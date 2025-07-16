‘It Might Have Made A Difference’: Alex Murdaugh’s Attorney Reacts To Hidden Texts

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorney says newly surfaced text messages between the disbarred South Carolina attorney and his alleged drug dealer, Curtis “Eddie” Smith, could have altered the defense strategy in Murdaugh’s double murder trial — if only they had known about them.

“We were not aware of these texts,” defense attorney Dick Harpootlian told Fox News this week. “Had we been, it may have made a difference in our decision not to call Eddie Smith to the stand.”

Harpootlian’s comments come on the heels of FITSNews exclusive report last week highlighting dozens of previously undisclosed messages between Murdaugh and Smith — messages obtained from Murdaugh’s own phone, extracted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and in the state’s possession well before trial.

The messages revealed a steady stream of communication in the days surrounding the June 7, 2021 murders of Murdaugh’s wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and the couple’s younger son – 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – including a chilling unanswered message sent by Smith the morning after the killings.

“Tell me what I heard is not true… call me please,” Smith wrote at 9:45 a.m. EDT on June 8, 2021.

According to Harpootlian, the content and timing of these messages could have changed the calculus for the defense — especially as it related to whether to call Smith as a witness or lean harder into a third-party guilt strategy.

***

***

A MISSED OPPORTUNITY?

Smith, a self-described drug runner and longtime associate of Alex Murdaugh, was a central figure in one of the strangest chapters of the Murdaugh crime saga — a bizarre roadside shooting on September 4, 2021, that prosecutors later claimed was a botched assisted-suicide scheme intended to secure a $10 million life insurance payout for Murdaugh’s surviving son, Buster Murdaugh.

Long before that, Murdaugh’s defense team had zeroed in on Smith as a potential alternative suspect in the murders — or at the very least, a witness with important information. In an October 2022 motion (.pdf), the defense detailed a failed polygraph test taken by Smith in which he allegedly showed signs of deception when asked whether he shot Maggie or Paul or was present at the crime scene. The defense also raised concerns about Smith’s “shaky” alibi – and pointed to his admitted presence on the Moselle property on prior drug runs.

That motion accused prosecutors of failing to turn over key materials — including polygraph data, interview notes, and DNA comparisons — and asked the court to compel the disclosure of “all evidence that could tend to exonerate the defendant or cast doubt on the reliability of a state witness.”

At the time, prosecutors in the office of attorney general Alan Wilson downplayed the significance of Smith’s failed polygraph and insisted Murdaugh’s attorneys already had all the materials they were entitled to. They called the motion “inflammatory,” “misleading” and referred to the failed polygraph as “inadmissible” and “irrelevant.”

Still, the newly revealed texts add fuel to the defense’s longstanding claim that Smith should have been treated as a suspect — not just a witness in the state’s sprawling narrative.

***

A HIGH-STAKES APPEAL AMID A SHIFTING LEGAL LANDSCAPE

This latest revelation surfaces as Alex Murdaugh’s legal team presses forward with a high-stakes appeal, seeking to overturn his 2023 double-murder conviction on multiple constitutional grounds.

In their December 2024 opening brief before the S.C. supreme court, Murdaugh’s attorneys accused former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill of tampering with the jury in his trial. According to the filing, Hill “pressured jurors,” violated court instructions, and manipulated courtroom proceedings — all in pursuit of personal fame and profit through a book deal.

The defense has argued that her misconduct compromised the integrity of the entire trial – and violated Murdaugh’s Sixth Amendment rights.

Then, in April 2025, the defense escalated its claims — filing a separate motion accusing the attorney general of deliberately stalling the appeals process. The motion alleged Wilson’s office had “abandoned all pretense of defending the conviction” and was instead “running out the clock” by withholding its appellate brief — which was more than 90 days overdue at the time.

“The longer the state delays filing its brief, the longer the miscarriage of justice remains uncorrected,” the filing warned.

Now, with newly discovered text messages suggesting prosecutors withheld potentially exculpatory evidence tied to a possible alternate suspect, Murdaugh’s attorneys are signaling that their case for a new trial is only getting stronger — and that the fight ahead may unfold on more than one front.

***

***

BECKY HILL ARRESTED – IMPACT ON APPEAL

Arguments advanced by Murdaugh’s attorneys gained additional weight in May 2025 when Colleton County’s disgraced former clerk of court was arrested and charged with multiple crimes — including obstruction of justice, misconduct in office, and perjury — tied directly to her role in the Murdaugh murder trial.

According to a detailed SLED affidavit, Hill allowed third parties unauthorized access to sealed trial exhibits in the final days of deliberation – and later lied about it under oath during a January 2024 Supreme Court hearing. She was also accused of using her office to promote her self-published book, improperly collecting nearly $12,000 in bonuses and federal funds, and interfering in the selection of the jury.

“These developments are serious, but not surprising,” Murdaugh’s attorneys said following Hill’s arrest. “We have long raised our concerns about her conduct… and this arrest further underscores the need to protect the integrity of the judicial process. Every defendant is entitled to a fair and impartial trial.”

Curiously, though, Hill was not charged with jury tampering… raising additional questions regarding the integrity of the SLED investigation into those allegations.

Hill, incidentally, is scheduled to appear in court in Colleton County this Friday (July 18, 2025) at 9:00 a.m. EDT for her initial appearance on the charges filed against her.

***

WHAT COMES NEXT…

S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

***

The attorney general’s oft-delayed response brief in Murdaugh’s appeal is now due on August 8, 2025 – with the defense expected to file a reply 30 days later. Oral arguments before the South Carolina Supreme Court could follow before the end of the year — potentially setting the stage for one of the most consequential appellate rulings in modern South Carolina legal history.

If the court determines that Hill’s misconduct — or the state’s alleged suppression of key evidence — violated Murdaugh’s constitutional right to a fair trial, it could result in the conviction being overturned and a new trial being ordered. That outcome would force prosecutors to re-litigate the most high-profile criminal case in South Carolina history, this time under an even more intense national spotlight.

Murdaugh’s legal team now has two major avenues of appeal to focus on: jury tampering and prosecutorial misconduct. Either would seem sufficient on its own to warrant a new trial — but together, they paint a picture of a trial process marred by ethical breaches, procedural failures, and intentional concealment of evidence. With growing scrutiny on both the Attorney General’s handling of the case and Hill’s now-criminal behavior, questions about transparency, accountability, and due process have moved from the courtroom to the public square.

The recently revealed text messages between Murdaugh and Curtis “Eddie” Smith — if withheld from the defense — could also constitute a Brady violation, a serious constitutional breach that mandates a retrial if it’s determined the prosecution failed to disclose evidence favorable to the defendant. And with Smith now back in the spotlight, the defense’s third-party guilt theory — once dismissed by prosecutors — has gained renewed traction.

***

THE BOTTOM LINE

The Murdaugh saga — long defined by deceit, corruption, and shifting narratives — is entering yet another pivotal phase. With new text evidence, a criminal indictment of the clerk of court and allegations that the attorney general’s office is manipulating the appellate process, the bedrock upholding these convictions is cracking wide open.

If a new trial is granted, the next courtroom battle won’t just be about what Alex Murdaugh did. It’ll be about what the state withheld, who they protected — and whether justice was ever served in the first place.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews for exclusive updates, document drops and expert analysis as South Carolina’s most notorious trial continues to unravel.

***

***

