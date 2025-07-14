‘Fraud, Waste, Abuse and Misconduct’ Alleged In Jasper County School District

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina Office of the State Inspector General (SCOIG) has released a scathing 38-page report detailing widespread financial mismanagement, ethical violations and possible criminal misconduct within the Jasper County School District (JCSD) — pointing the finger of blame squarely at its former superintendent, Dr. Rechel M. Anderson.

The report, requested by state superintendent Ellen Weaver last August, outlined a disturbing pattern of dysfunction and misconduct that spanned Anderson’s seven-year tenure at the helm of the district. Among the most damning revelations: Anderson allegedly concealed her paid employment with Cognia, the very agency responsible for accrediting the school district, creating an “extreme-high-risk” conflict of interest that may have tainted the district’s accreditation process.

“The SIG identified financial mismanagement by JCSD leadership, poor oversight by the school board, conflicts of interest, and possible ethics and fraudulent activity,” the report concluded.

ACCREDITORS ON THE PAYROLL?

At the heart of the scandal is Anderson’s longstanding relationship with Cognia — a state-approved accrediting agency that played a central role in evaluating the quality and credibility of the very district she was hired to lead.

According to the report, Anderson received approximately $48,000 from Cognia during her tenure as superintendent — including payments as a W-2 employee and as a contractor for accreditation review services. At the same time, she was authorizing district payments to Cognia, including a $6,000 check she personally signed on August 18, 2023, for JCSD’s membership fees — at $1,200 per school.

Anderson also regularly used a Cognia email address (rechel.anderson@cognia.org) and was listed as a Cognia team member on review panels for other school districts — all while touting Cognia’s favorable assessments of JCSD in public board meetings as justification for performance bonuses tied to her contract.

One video reviewed by the SCOIG showed her directly citing Cognia metrics and reviews during her annual evaluation – and recommending the board recognize her with a salary increase based in part on the district’s accreditation standing.

The SIG found Anderson failed to disclose this outside income on her Statements of Economic Interests, in violation of the State Ethics Act. In her 2023 SEI filing for calendar year 2022, she claimed her entire reported income — over $205,000 — came from JCSD, despite receiving $14,718 from Cognia that same year. The SIG noted no income was reported under the required category: “Income from Contractors Associated with Your Governmental Entity.”

But the most troubling conduct, according to the SIG, came when Anderson used her Cognia affiliation to retaliate against her own board.

In April 2024, Anderson received a letter from Cognia notifying her — in her capacity as JCSD superintendent — of a complaint regarding the school board’s alleged dysfunction. The letter directed JCSD to respond and bring the matter to Cognia’s vice president of accreditation. But according to the SIG, the complaint had been initiated by Anderson herself – and she had already been in contact with Cognia leadership.

A text message reviewed by investigators showed Anderson texting a Cognia official: “Thank you for speaking with me today… The following are the dates of the occurrences regarding specific board members micro-managing and breaking policy…”

Anderson later sent a “CONFIDENTIAL” email to another Cognia executive requesting a “Progress Monitoring Visit” with a “laser-like focus on the Jasper County School District Board of Trustees.” She submitted this request while actively working on a paid Cognia team reviewing a Kentucky school district — a conflict the SIG said raised serious legal and ethical red flags.

As a result of the complaint process she helped initiate, JCSD spent more than $4,500 in legal fees — an expenditure the SIG linked directly to her abuse of position.

“The SIG determined the employment relationship between Dr. Anderson and Cognia represented a substantial conflict of interest,” the report stated. “Dr. Anderson exploited her employment with Cognia against her official employer the JCSB.”

“The dual roles created competing fiduciary duties,” the SIG concluded, calling the arrangement “wholly improper.”

AUDITS DELAYED, RECORDS IN DISARRAY

The SCIG report also painted a picture of a district in financial chaos. Under Anderson’s leadership:

JCSD failed to submit three years of required annual audits.

The district was placed under fiscal emergency by the South Carolina Department of Education in 2024.

JCSD transitioned to a new financial management system mid-year — against best practices — and then lost its chief financial officer.

Questionable payments were made to district employees, including unauthorized bonuses and dual employment stipends.

The report recommended the district permanently fill its CFO position and undergo a comprehensive procurement audit spanning six years.

UNAPPROVED BUSINESS VENTURES

In addition to her full-time position as superintendent — for which she was contractually obligated to devote her full attention — Anderson launched and operated multiple for-profit businesses during her tenure, without disclosing them to the Jasper County School Board or seeking required approvals.

One of those ventures, Reaching, Enriching, and Accelerating Lives, LLC (R.E.A.L.), was a high-management residential group care facility for at-risk boys aged 12 to 21, located in Timmonsville, South Carolina — well outside the boundaries of the school district she was paid to oversee.

A September 2023 Facebook post from the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce announced a ribbon cutting for R.E.A.L., describing Anderson as the owner and CEO. The post highlighted the facility’s mission to provide care for vulnerable youth in regions plagued by high crime, school dropout, and mortality rates.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) later confirmed R.E.A.L. received more than $71,000 in state funds during its operation — even though CPI, the agency providing de-escalation training certifications for the facility, told investigators it had no record of any official training for Anderson or her staff.

Anderson closed R.E.A.L. in June 2024, just weeks before launching another for-profit group home under a different name — Enriching Growing Minds, LLC (E.G.M.) — in Darlington County. That venture, too, was formed and licensed while she was still employed as JCSD superintendent.

Business entity records from the S.C. Secretary of State

Adding to the concern: SIG investigators found Anderson used a $50,000 loan and a $30,000 hardship withdrawal from her taxpayer-funded JCSD annuity account — falsely claiming both were for the purchase of her principal residence — and instead funneled the money into her business accounts to finance E.G.M.

She also launched a Myrtle Beach restaurant, Island Vibez Café & Coffee House, and self-published a 134-page book, Professional Walk: An Educator’s Perspective, while claiming she was still actively serving as superintendent. Multiple staffers told the inspector general Anderson was rarely on campus, and the report suggests school resources and personnel may have been used to support some of these ventures.

The SIG found no record that any of these businesses were disclosed on Anderson’s state ethics filings — a potential violation of the State Ethics Act.

RESIDENCY FRAUD?

Perhaps one of the most blatant breaches of public trust detailed in the Inspector General’s report were tied to Anderson’s persistent failure to live in the community she was hired to serve.

According to her employment contract with the Jasper County School Board, Anderson was required to reside within the boundaries of the Jasper County School District for the duration of her tenure. That clause wasn’t just ceremonial — it was meant to ensure accountability and connection to the schools, students, and families under her leadership.

But the SIG found no evidence Anderson ever established a residence in Jasper County.

Instead, a comprehensive review of public records revealed Anderson consistently listed addresses in Florence and Darlington counties on her official tax documents, ethics filings, mortgage records, Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) paperwork and retirement accounts. In multiple mortgage applications — including one filed in 2022 and another in 2024 — she certified that her primary residence was outside of Jasper County, violating both the spirit and letter of her contract.

When concerns over her residency escalated in early 2024, Anderson — through her attorney — presented the school board with a lease agreement that purportedly showed she was living within district lines. But the Inspector General’s office concluded the lease was fraudulent.

The notary stamp affixed to the lease had an expiration date inconsistent with South Carolina law, which caps notary commissions at ten years. The stamp suggested a commission duration of twelve years, making the document impossible to authenticate. The notary’s signature was also determined to be forged.

“This was not an innocent oversight,” the report said. “It was a deliberate attempt to deceive.”

The SCOIG concluded that Anderson submitted the forged lease in bad faith, knowing full well she had not fulfilled the residency requirement. That deception had a measurable cost: According to the South Carolina Department of Education, Anderson received more than $660,000 in salary and benefits after submitting the forged lease in January 2024 — payments made under the false pretense that she was in compliance with her contract.

The SCOIG referred the matter to law enforcement, citing potential violations of state ethics laws, forgery statutes, and laws against obtaining money under false pretenses.

“Dr. Anderson’s failure to live in the district she was paid to lead — and her effort to cover it up with forged documents — represents a serious breach of public trust,” the report concluded.

A BROADER WARNING

The SCOIG has referred multiple matters — including possible ethics violations, forgery, and fraud — to state law enforcement for further investigation. It also recommends that the Jasper County School District and its board “seek legal advice as to whether Dr. Anderson breached her employment contract,” and explore “any and all remedies available at law or equity” to recover taxpayer funds obtained through fraudulent means.

Beyond the staggering failures in Jasper County, the Inspector General’s report sounded a warning that could reverberate across South Carolina’s public education system.

According to the South Carolina Department of Education’s 2022-23 accreditation report, more than 70 school districts in the state currently contract with Cognia — the same accrediting body that paid Dr. Anderson tens of thousands of dollars while she served as superintendent of a district it was responsible for evaluating.

“The SIG determined the accreditation process of the JCSD was tainted by the employee/contractor and fiduciary relationship between Dr. Anderson and Cognia.” That relationship was described as “an extreme-high-risk of fraud due to the inherent conflict of interest.”

The report also raises broader questions concerning other South Carolina public school superintendents and senior officials who may have a similar contractor/employee relationship with Cognia — either personally or through a business — while selecting it as their accrediting agency.

“This was no ordinary vendor,” the report stated. “It was the district’s accreditation entity approved by the SCDE.”

In other words, the scandal in Jasper County may only be the beginning.

THE REPORT…

(SCOIG)

