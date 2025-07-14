Former York County Sheriff Arrested

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The former sheriff of York County, South Carolina, was arrested Monday morning, according to briefly available detention center records.

Kevin Robert Tolson — who served as sheriff from 2016 until withdrawing from an uncontested reelection bid last March — was booked into the same detention center he once oversaw.

According to now-unavailable information from the York County Detention Center, Tolson was booked at approximately 11 a.m. EST on Monday, July 14, 2025.

Despite multiple calls to the detention center, staff said they could not provide booking photos to the press and referred us to a supervisor’s voicemail. When we called back to request confirmation of Tolson’s arrest, staff hung up on us.

Although FITSNews ultimately obtained internal records confirming the arrest, Tolson’s charges are not listed on the state’s public index. Individuals familiar with the matter say he has already bonded out of custody.

Those familiar with the incident allege it began Sunday night, when Tolson reportedly wrecked his truck on Airport Road in Rock Hill — within the county he once led.

Despite allegedly fleeing the scene, the former sheriff was reportedly recognized by a nearby resident.

By 9 a.m. Monday, at least one warrant had been issued by the S.C. Highway Patrol , which ultimately took him into custody.

Last election cycle, Tolson made headlines by abruptly withdrawing from an uncontested race for sheriff after being invited to help co-found a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on first responder mental health.

Less than 45 minutes before the deadline to file for partisan primary elections in South Carolina, Tolson’s wife submitted paperwork to run as a Republican for the same office.

No one else filed, meaning Tolson would have been the only name on the November ballot had it not been for significant backlash that prompted York County Republicans to reopen the filing period.

The county’s top law enforcement post was ultimately won by Tony Breeden.

This story may be updated.

