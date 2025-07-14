Crossroads 2026: S.C. Lieutenant Governor Enters GOP Gubernatorial Field

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina lieutenant governor Pamela Evette formally entered a crowded race for governor of the Palmetto State on Monday (June 14, 2025).

The 57-year-old Ohio native – who has spent the last six-and-a-half years as status quo governor Henry McMaster‘s No. 2 – launched her bid to succeed him via a bizarre 69-second video in which she did not say a word (and in which no specific policies were offered up on her behalf).

Instead, Evette’s “announcement” featured alternating clips of McMaster and president Donald Trump dispensing generic praise for her as a head-scratching – and headache-inducing – techno beat pulsated in the background.

“Let’s stand up and keep South Carolina great!” Evette said in a message accompanying the rave, errr… announcement.

At one point in the clip, Evette’s eyes assumed a red, robotic form – like some sort of angry disco Terminator about to burn holes through the screen.

“Did Pam Evette’s team drop acid before designing that campaign ad?” one Upstate politico mused.

We’ll let you be the judge…

Laser eyes notwithstanding, Evette’s pitch revolves around her tenure as the leader of Quality Business Solutions – a national payroll and human resources firm launched in 2005 with her husband in Travelers Rest, S.C. As our Dylan Nolan reported earlier this year, Evette said frustration with over-regulation and its impact on business productivity is what first drove her to seek elected office.

“Every day was helping small businesses grow, and making sure that they could navigate through regulations that were just hard to navigate through sometimes,” she told a group of GOP voters last month.

Early polling in this race (with one notable exception) has shown Evette trailing attorney general Alan Wilson and U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace – the two perceived frontrunners in this race – by wide margins. Her key to relevancy? Receiving the imprimatur of Trump, something she has reportedly assured key donors is in the bag.

Others are less certain about her braggadocio…

Evette is the third candidate to formally enter the race following Wilson and S.C. senator Josh Kimbrell (although Kimbrell’s candidacy has since encountered some choppy waters). U.S. congressman Ralph Norman is expected to announce his candidacy in two weeks time.

As for Mace? The timing of her expected entry into the contest remains a mystery.

While Evette’s lofty perch in the state’s executive branch would seem to benefit her, lieutenant governors have had a difficult time getting elected governor in South Carolina in recent years. In fact, it hasn’t happened since 1970, when Democrat John West defeated congressman Albert Watson to claim the governorship.

McMaster was independently elected in 2018 and 2022, although he previously ascended to the governor’s office when Nikki Haley resigned to take a position in Trump’s first administration. He tapped Evette to be his running mate during the 2018 cycle, meaning the upcoming GOP primary race would be her first time on the ballot by herself.

The primary election is scheduled for June 9, 2026. Count on FITSNews to keep tabs on this field as it develops…

