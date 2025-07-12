Murdaugh Texts, Stand Your Ground Hearing, Epstein Drama – Week In Review 7/12/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga returned to the headlines in a big way this week as hidden text messages from convicted killer Alex Murdaugh were released.

Our Jenn Wood reported on these texts – which were withheld from jurors during Murdaugh’s double homicide trial in 2023. They included exchanges between Murdaugh and, among others, Curtis “Eddie” Smith — his alleged drug dealer, money mule and longtime associate. The text messages were send in the days surrounding the murders of Murdaugh’s wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

The release of these messages could prompt additional fireworks this coming week…

Our show also recapped the latest developments in a high-profile wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of the late Scott Spivey – a North Carolina insurance adjuster who was gunned down in rural Horry County two years ago. Spivey was shot and killed just south of the North Carolina border following a confrontation on Highway 9 with Myrtle Beach, S.C. business owner Charles Weldon Boyd and his friend, Kenneth Bradley Williams.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

This week, S.C. circuit court judge Eugene C. Griffith, Jr. heard arguments ahead of a pivotal hearing to determine whether Boyd and Williams will receive civil immunity under South Carolina’s ‘Protection of Persons and Property Act,’ a.k.a. its “Stand Your Ground” law.

Finally, special projects director Dylan Nolan and I discussed the drama surrounding president Donald Trump’s bid to bury the ‘Epstein Files,” i.e. incriminating information tied to the death of notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

How will Trump’s mishandling of this story impact American foreign policy? And the upcoming presidential race? Dylan and I discussed these and other considerations in detail as the fallout from this story continued to reverberate across the national political landscape…

Thanks as always to everyone who watched this week’s program. Please remember, your support drives absolutely everything we do at FITSNews. The lights, the cameras, the accountability … all of it is a direct result of your subscriptions. So, if you value the sort of independent, unapologetic coverage we provide – please help us out and consider subscribing today!

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

