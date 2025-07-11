Unsolved Carolinas: The Homicide Of Stephen Smith

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ten years ago, a 19-year-old nursing student named Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a rural road in Hampton County, South Carolina – the victim of an unmistakeably violent blow to the head. His death was quickly (and questionably) ruled a hit-and-run.

A decade later, no one has been charged in Smith’s homicide. And the people who knew and loved him are still waiting — not just for justice, but for truth.

“It’s like a head-scratching mystery,” said Susanne Andrews, a local resident who’s followed the case since the beginning. “Without transparency… there’s nothing to put it to bed. It just continues to raise more questions.”

***

***

THE CRIME SCENE

The fatal wound — an extensive laceration to the right side of Smith’s head — clearly suggested a violent impact. But there was nothing at the scene to support the theory that the wound had been caused by a vehicle. There were no skid marks, tire impressions, broken glass or plastic fragments. There was no damage to the lower half of Smith’s body. His shoes were still on. His clothing was undisturbed.

The coroner initially suspected a gunshot wound — a notion quickly dismissed due to the absence of an exit wound or any forensic evidence of a firearm discharge. The medical examiner subsequently determined Smith’s death to be the result of a hit-and-run.

A pedestrian-vehicle accident in the middle of a rural roadway late at night made little sense to investigators who looked beyond the label. There were no signs of a struggle. But the location of Smith’s body — positioned squarely in the center of the road — appeared too deliberate, almost as if he had been placed there postmortem.

Smith’s car was found a few miles away, abandoned on the side of the road with the door unlocked and the gas cap open — suggesting he had run out of fuel in the early morning hours. What happened after Smith left his vehicle remains unknown.

Given the initial determination of a hit-and-run, the investigation into Smith’s death fell under the jurisdiction of the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP).

***

***

MURDAUGH RUMORS AND A TIP THAT WENT NOWHERE

Immediately after Smith’s death, rumors began to circulate in Hampton County. And, in the absence of answers, those rumors flourished.

Multiple references to the powerful Murdaugh family were documented in the investigative files — many of them tied to rumors involving Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh and Maggie Murdaugh and older brother of Paul Murdaugh. No direct evidence linked any member of the family to the crime, but the very mention of the name sparked intense speculation.

The prevailing theory which emerged from persistent local rumors suggested Smith was struck in the head with a baseball bat from a moving vehicle — possibly as a targeted attack related to his sexual orientation. Smith was an openly gay teenager in a deeply conservative, rural community where such visibility was uncommon.

Five months later, a tip was called in to the Hampton Police Department (HPD). According to the tipster, Patrick Austin Wilson, a young man from the area, allegedly told a man who was dating his mother that he and Shawn Levi Connelly were drunk when they hit something (or someone) in the road.

It’s unclear how this information was pursued by investigators. The muted lead – perhaps the most significant one in the case – was passed on to the SCHP’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Some members of that team – like retired SCHP investigator Thomas Moore – questioned the hit-and-run assessment from the start.

Even so, the case lost momentum and went cold – and stayed that way for years – until the murders of Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh in June 2021.

***

***

UNDER THE MURDAUGH INFLUENCE

The Murdaugh name was a double-edged sword for Stephen Smith’s case. On the one hand, it shifted the focus of the investigation (and the public’s attention) to uninvolved parties. On the other hand, it catapulted the case into the national spotlight – where it garnered international attention.

At the time of Smith’s death, the Murdaugh family operated as a legal dynasty in the Palmetto Lowcountry – wielding unrivaled influence over law enforcement, criminal prosecutions and politics. As the years went by and Smith’s case went cold, Alex Murdaugh began his infamous fall from grace.

As Murdaugh’s case exploded in the media, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – the agency leading that investigation – reopened the investigation into Smith’s death.

As Murdaugh’s double homicide trial concluded with a conviction and sentencing in March 2023, SLED announced an important reclassification – and their renewed focus on the unsolved homicide of Stephen Smith. The announcement brought with it a sense of hope that his case could be solved with the right resources. Smith’s body was exhumed for a second autopsy and while it confirmed his death was a homicide, few other details have been made public. A grand jury was convened in connection with the case, but its sealed proceedings have not resulted in any indictments to date.

More than two years later — absent any word to the contrary — the investigation seems to be stalled once again.

***

AN INVESTIGATION CONVOLUTED BY RUMOR AND MEDIA EMPHASIS

Responsibility for the lack of resolution in Smith’s case extends beyond law enforcement. According to Andrews, rampant rumors and a sensationalized media spotlight also played a role in clouding the facts and distorting the narrative.

In particular, she points to the blasting of the Murdaugh name.

“They said it was mentioned 40 times — but not by 40 different people,” Andrews said. “It created this media firestorm that pulled attention away from where it should have been.”

Andrews and others believe these widely reported references so convoluted the investigation that Buster Murdaugh became the focus of misdirected commentary- and high profile documentaries which wrongfully inserted him into the story of Smith’s death. Last year, Buster Murdaugh sued multiple media companies over these portrayals – a case which is ongoing in federal court.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

PERSONS OF INTEREST

Since reopening the case, SLED has maintained a focus on two individuals: Wilson and Connelly. Wilson has been arrested on unrelated charges in recent years, but neither has been formally accused of any involvement in Smith’s death.

Despite persistent public interest – and mounting pressure from advocates and investigators – the case remains officially unsolved.

SLED continues to classify Smith’s death as an active homicide investigation. While the agency maintains there is no evidence tying the Murdaugh family to the crime, it has confirmed Wilson and Connelly remain persons of interest in the case.

Private investigator Steven Peterson, a former officer with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), has been one of the few independent voices willing to knock on doors in search of answers about Stephen Smith’s death. In an interview with FITSNews in April 2023, Peterson described pursuing what he calls “Theory B,” which involves the persons of interest.

Peterson recounted visiting the home of one of the men mentioned in early tips. After initial outreach was ignored, he showed up unannounced. The man refused to talk—yelling, threatening to release his dog, and ultimately ordering Peterson off the property.

“I told him I’d seen pictures of the damage to his truck taken the day after Stephen’s death,” Peterson said. That wasn’t true—it was a bluff. But the response was explosive. ‘He screamed, ‘I told the police that was a deer I hit!'” Peterson recalled.

“I got in my car and called SLED,” he said. “I told them: That’s your guy. This is the driver. The way he reacted—so defensive, so angry – it was not the response of someone with nothing to hide.”

***

***

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Wilson is due in court in Hampton County on July 18, 2025 to answer for a charge of larceny arising from the theft of tools and rifles from a Varnville couple on July 16, 2022. In a case that concluded on July 9, 2025 in Greenville County, Wilson pleaded guilty to first-offense drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in Schedules I–III. He was sentenced to two days time served and assessed $285 in fines and court fees.

In June 2025, Wilson was arrested on charges of shoplifting and criminal conspiracy. The conspiracy charges were dismissed by prosecutors on July 8, 2025. The shoplifting case is pending with a court date set for July 22, 2025. Wilson is currently detained in the Greenville County Detention Center.

***

***

According to a Hampton county civil lawsuit filed May 15, 2025 on behalf of Connelly, he was severely burned on December 22, 2024 when fuel from a gas can was poured onto a burn pile.

“The gas vapors ignited, flashed back into the container, and caused an explosion,” the lawsuit claimed. “Plaintiff was sprayed with burning gasoline, resulting in catastrophic injuries.”

Connelly is being represented by Brady Thomas and Mark Tinsley in the suit against the the gas can distributor and the business that sold it to Connelly.

***

***

A COMMUNITY LOSING FAITH

For many in Hampton County, the lack of resolution has created an atmosphere of distrust.

“If there are truly no answers, I just don’t understand how,” Andrews said. “Why is SLED not discussing it at all?”

She thinks the case has been solved – but can never be prosecuted.

“Does SLED know what happened and can’t prove it?” Andrews wondered. “Has it been solved and there is no way of proving it?”

If so, Andrews believes the engaged community members who have put their blood, sweat, and tears into the search for answers deserve a measure of accountability.

If not, Andrews questioned why after all this time the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has not been invited in.

Stephen Smith didn’t die by accident. He was walking along a rural road when he was struck—suddenly, fatally—with a single blow to the head. Ten years later, the damage done by that blow still lingers. A homicide remains unsolved. A mother still grieves. And a community still waits.

The clock is still ticking. And justice – delayed as it is – remains long overdue.

***

Sponsored by BAMBERG LEGAL, our Unsolved Carolinas series shines a spotlight on cases that have fallen off the front pages in the hopes of finding answers – and justice – for victims.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a relentless investigative journalist, researcher, and author known for exposing hard truths with heart and precision. As a journalist for FITSNews, she dives into high-profile and murky cases—like that of Mica Francis Miller— with fearless resolve and a sharp eye for detail, whether it’s tracking white-collar crime, uncovering religious abuse, or examining the often-bizarre behavior of those who believe they’re above the law.

Callie made waves with her groundbreaking 2007 book Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal, the first to reveal the dangers of forever chemicals, a story that helped inspire the film Dark Waters and influenced global scientific dialogue. Her work has appeared in numerous documentaries, including Toxic Soup, National Geographic’s Parched: Toxic Waters, and more recently Citizen Sleuth, which examines the complexities of true crime podcasting.

Whether she’s navigating environmental disasters or the darker corners of society, Lyons operates with one guiding belief: “Truth never damages a cause that is just.”

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

