Midlands Police K-9 Dies from ‘Heat-Related Illness’ During Training

A police K-9 serving with a sheriff’s department in South Carolina’s Midlands region died from an apparent heat-related illness during a training exercise earlier this week.

On Friday, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) announced on Facebook that K-9 Sam — a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who had “entered into service” earlier this year — died following a “medical emergency” during a training exercise

The post did not specify the exact time or location of the incident.

“Though early in his career, he was already more than just a partner to his handler,” the department wrote. “Sam was a trusted teammate and a protector. His loss is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

The department added that Sam’s handler, Deputy McKenzie Saunders, rushed him to a veterinarian as soon as he noticed the dog was “in distress after a training track.”

The incident occurred during the hottest week of the year in the Midlands — when temperatures routinely reach the low 90s and heat-index values rise above 100°F, according to the National Weather Service.

While criminals run year-round — and while Belgian Malinois are bred for endurance and deployed by agencies across South Carolina — even they have their limits.

According to the National Police Dog Foundation, well-conditioned dogs can perform in high temperatures, but prolonged exertion in conditions above 90°F can quickly lead to dangerous overheating.

POLICE Magazine further emphasizes that “the key to keeping [K-9s] safe is the handler’s knowledge,” adding that it’s up to the handler to recognize early signs of heat stress and act immediately before the dog’s condition deteriorates.

From left: Chester County sheriff Max Dorsey, Lexington County sheriff Jay Koon, S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, and Saluda County sheriff Josh Price on July 10, 2025. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

The announcement of Sam’s death came less than 24 hours after Lexington County sheriff Jay Koon appeared before a panel of reporters at the South Carolina State House to endorse S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson for governor.

During the press conference, Wilson said he had “the greatest amount of respect” for Koon, as well as the two other sheriffs who endorsed him that morning.

Koon has served as Lexington County sheriff since 2015. During his tenure, he has previously been accused by sources of withholding key information — including allegedly delaying action in the case of former deputy Joshua Jones. While LCSD eventually requested an independent investigation into Jones over allegations of domestic violence, that request didn’t come until nearly two months after sources say police were called to his residence — and just one day after Koon secured the Republican nomination for sheriff in 2024.

Koon was re-elected to his third term that June, with the help of endorsements from Wilson, governor Henry McMaster, and others.

According to the department, LCSD is currently “evaluating” its K-9 training program.

This story may be updated.

