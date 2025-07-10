Upstate Watch: Another Student-Teacher Sex Scandal

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

A former teacher at a South Carolina government-run school has been arrested and charged with multiple child sex crimes after allegedly engaging in a “prolonged and inappropriate relationship” with a teenage student.

Nicole Ballew “Nikki” Callaham, 33, of Anderson, S.C. voluntarily surrendered herself to detectives of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) on Thursday morning (July 10, 2025). She was subsequently charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to a news release from ACSO, Callaham “engaged in grooming behavior toward the boy during his early teenage years.”

Callaham taught at an elementary school in Anderson County School District 5. She also worked with Project Challenge Playhouse, a local nonprofit which partners with the school district to allow students “the opportunity to participate in quality performing arts events.”

Nicole Ballew Callaham (Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

“The relationship intensified as she reportedly signed the student out of school, transported him to practices, and served as a supervisor for after-school activities,” the release noted. “These repeated interactions led to a prolonged pattern of abuse, which was corroborated by search warrants and ongoing cooperation with the victim’s family. According to investigators, the victim made the decision to come forward after turning 18, following time spent processing the experience and trauma associated with the abuse.”

According to ACSO, the alleged abuse began in 2021 – prior to the boy attaining the age of consent in South Carolina (i.e. prior to him reaching his sixteenth birthday).

ACSO’s investigation into Callaham began in May 2025.

ACSO isn’t the only law enforcement agency involving in the investigation of Callaham. According to its statement, the Greenville, S.C. Police Department (GPD) is bringing “similar charges,” which we are told relate to incidents alleged to have occurred at the S.C. Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities (SCGSAH).

Sources familiar with the situation say Callaham made arrangements to sneak the student out of SCGSAH – facilitating clandestine liaisons via a conspiracy which allegedly involved one other student at the school.

In addition to the GPD inquiry, another investigation into Callaham is reportedly underway in Clemson, S.C.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Callaham is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against her.

Callaham’s case is expected to be prosecuted by the office of S.C. tenth circuit solicitor Micah Black.

A tearful Callaham appeared before an Upstate magistrate on Thursday afternoon. She was granted a $40,000 surety bond on the charges filed against her in Anderson County and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

During the bond hearing, Callaham’s attorney informed the court his client was pregnant.

