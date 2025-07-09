‘She Ain’t Getting Sh*t’: Lowcountry Officials Accused Of FOIA Violations, Cover-Up

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

Charlene “Charlie” Wood Uhrmann — a Jasper County, South Carolina resident and government watchdog — has filed a pro se lawsuit (.pdf) leveling explosive allegations against some of the county’s most powerful public officials. According to the complaint, these officials engaged in a coordinated effort to destroy public records that were the subject of a lawful Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request she submitted in late 2024.

Her civil complaint (.pdf), filed on June 24, 2025, named the county, two councilmen, the probate judge, the county attorney and ten unidentified individuals as defendants. Uhrmann alleged these officials not only failed to comply with FOIA — they actively worked to obstruct it.

Her case is bolstered by the sworn statement of a sitting judge, who attested to witnessing one of the central figures deleting records in direct defiance of the law.

At the heart of Uhrmann’s lawsuit is a disturbing claim: That elected officials used their positions of power to retaliate against a citizen — and then covered their tracks by erasing digital evidence.

***

THE FOIA REQUEST

On November 27, 2024, Uhrmann submitted a detailed FOIA request to Jasper County attorney David Tedder. The request sought electronic communications — including text messages — referencing her name and known aliases from probate judge Albert “Buster” Kleckley, former councilman Martin Sauls and councilman Joseph Arzillo. The time frame included October 25 to November 4, 2024 — a period during which Uhrmann alleges county officials discussed her in disparaging terms and potentially surveilled her family.

According to her complaint, those communications included references to Uhrmann as a “wacko” and “wack job” — and allegedly included private information and photos shared between officials.

Instead of complying with the FOIA, Uhrmann says county officials conspired to destroy the records.

***

***

‘SHE AIN’T GETTING SH*T’

According to the lawsuit, on December 5, 2024 — after the FOIA was submitted but before a response was provided to Uhrmann — Tedder called Judge Kleckley and told him to delete the messages.

“She ain’t getting sh*t,” Tedder allegedly said, according to a sworn statement by associate probate judge Dixie Ford, who claimed to have been present during the call.

Ford’s affidavit painted a damning picture: She stated Kleckley deleted text messages about Uhrmann in front of her — and later boasted about pressuring Jasper County’s IT director to scrub the related server data.

Ford further alleged that when she warned Kleckley deleting the texts would constitute the destruction of evidence, he dismissed her concerns. She also says he referenced making a marriage license “disappear” for another employee as leverage to demand similar behavior.

In her certification (.pdf), Ford stated she has faced harassment from Kleckley after reporting him to the S.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC).

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

THE COUNTY’S RESPONSE

In a December 12, 2024 letter (.pdf), Tedder responded to Uhrmann’s FOIA by claiming records had been “auto-deleted” and that one of the phones involved — used by councilman Sauls — was a personal device not subject to FOIA. He said no responsive emails had been located and that Jasper County IT had contacted phone service providers to retrieve deleted messages from Kleckley’s county-issued phone.

According to Uhrmann, those assertions were false.

Her complaint included a December 16 rebuttal letter pointing out that the texts were deleted after the FOIA was submitted, that elected officials used their phones to conduct public business, and that such communications clearly fall under FOIA’s definition of public records — even when sent from personal devices.

She further notes that the county has never produced documentation to show retrieval efforts were even made — nor has it turned over any of the requested messages.

Uhrmann says her attempts to address the issue informally were met with hostility. At a public council meeting on June 2, 2025, she attempted to raise concerns during the public comment portion — and was reportedly shouted down by council members, including some named in the lawsuit.

She later notified the council of her intent to sue, stating, “make no mistake: I will reach my burden of proof.”

Her lawsuit seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, a court order compelling the production of any remaining records and criminal referrals for the destruction of public records in violation of S.C. Code § 30-1-30.

***

RELATED | WHY FREEDOM OF INFORMATION MATTERS

***

WHY IT MATTERS

This lawsuit — and the sworn certification from a sitting associate judge backing it — underscores the vital importance of South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act and the need for real consequences when those in power attempt to sidestep it. As FITSNews has previously reported, transparency is not just a bureaucratic formality — it’s a fundamental safeguard against corruption, retaliation, and abuse.

If the allegations are true, they point to a disturbing reality: Public officials using their office to retaliate against a constituent — and then engaging in a coordinated cover-up to hide the evidence.

We will continue tracking developments in this case, including any responses from county officials and action taken by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel or law enforcement.

***

THE COMPLAINT…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

