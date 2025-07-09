In Studio: S.C. Comptroller Candidate Mike Burkhold

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

It’s been a brutal few years for South Carolina comptrollers general. The last independently elected occupant of this statewide, constitutional office – “Republican” Richard Eckstrom – resigned in disgrace in early 2023 after disclosing a $3.5 billion “anomaly” in the state’s finances.

Later revelations pushed this imbalance to a staggering $5.8 billion – an error which has yet to be adequately explained (or addressed).

After state lawmakers failed to agree on a replacement for Eckstrom, status quo governor Henry McMaster inexplicably chose Brian J. Gaines to fill the role in an interim capacity.

By virtue of McMaster’s appointment, Gaines became the only Democrat to occupy a statewide constitutional office in South Carolina – and the first to do so since 2011. His performance as the Palmetto State’s lead accountant has been similarly uneven – basically consisting of him trying to shift the blame for his office’s continued fiscal failings onto the shoulders of state treasurer Curtis Loftis.

Into this fluid, frustrating situation steps Mike Burkhold.

Known for his signature mustache, the Lowcountry health care executive – who originally hails from Chapin, S.C. – first flirted with elected office nearly three decades ago, challenging the late congressman John Spratt in 1998 at the peak of the latter’s power and bipartisan appeal.

***

In his bid for comptroller next spring, Burkhold is campaigning on opening the state’s books – seeking to empower citizens with more information about where and how state government appropriates their hard-earned tax dollars.

And empower lawmakers with the knowledge to make better choices…

“Where does all of our money go?” Burkhold asked during an interview in our office this week. “Is it being spent in the right place?”

Key to his transparency initiative is the creation of an online checkbook – something FITSNews has been championing for years.

“We’ve got a real opportunity to take the data in the state’s accounting system and create some reports and dashboards that can help every citizen, including our legislators, make better decisions about how we spend our money,” Burkhold said. “There should be no mystery about where all our money goes.”

According to Burkhold, the state of Ohio has a “really nice website” devoted to spending transparency, one which South Carolina could “absolutely” implement.

“Every citizen should have transparency in all this data,” Burkhold said. “Sunlight should be on the data. There should be no secrets about the money that we pay in taxes. After all, it’s, it’s not like voluntary dues. I mean, they take it from us by force.”

Burkhold told us he is a “huge fan” of what Isle of Palms, S.C. businessman Rom Reddy is doing with his DOGE SC movement.

“He’s really going after the bureaucratic state and their their propensity to just make up rules, which, which they do,” Burkhold said.

Burkhold will face voters in the June 9, 2026 GOP primary for comptroller general.

To view my conversation with him in its entirety, click here.

***

