Russell Laffitte Faces Second Federal Sentencing Tied To Murdaugh Fraud Web

Russell Laffitte — the disgraced former banker who played a central role in Alex Murdaugh’s sprawling financial crime network — is scheduled to be sentenced (again) on July 24, 2025 in U.S. District Court in Charleston, South Carolina

Laffitte’s sentencing comes three months after he entered a guilty plea on six federal charges — conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and three counts of misapplication of bank funds. The plea hearing, held on April 18, 2025 before U.S. district court judge Richard Gergel, marked a dramatic legal about-face for Laffitte, who had previously been convicted by a jury in November of 2022 on these same charges. Those convictions were vacated on appeal, however, based on judicial error related to a questionable eleventh hour jury reshuffling initiated by Gergel.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals tossed the original verdicts in November 2024, ruling that Gergel’s eleventh-hour reshuffling of jurors violated Laffitte’s constitutional right to an impartial jury. FITSNews covered that judicial misstep extensively at the time, raising concerns about transparency and due process.

With a new trial looming — and prosecutors ready to retry the case — Laffitte folded. At his plea hearing, he formally admitted guilt to the same charges the jury previously found him responsible for – confirming what many in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga suspected all along: Laffitte was no innocent banker caught in the crossfire of a scandal.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT SENTENCING

The upcoming hearing is expected to formalize the terms of Laffitte’s plea agreement, which recommends a five-year federal prison sentence — which is less than the seven-year sentence Gergel imposed on Laffitte following his 2022 conviction. The revised sentence includes credit for time already served and is contingent on Laffitte paying $3.55 million in restitution. He also agreed to forfeit $85,854.73 in criminal proceeds.

Judge Gergel has not indicated whether he will follow the sentencing recommendation, but his acceptance of the plea in April suggests the court is inclined to uphold the terms — barring any surprises.

The hearing could also offer insight into whether Laffitte has cooperated with ongoing federal or state investigations related to Murdaugh’s financial crimes. His plea agreement includes provisions for cooperation, financial disclosures and even polygraph testing — all of which could influence sentencing or future prosecutions.

THE SCOPE OF THE FRAUD

While the plea deal avoided a retrial, prosecutors made it clear Laffitte’s role in the fraud scheme was anything but minor. As CEO of Palmetto State Bank, he misused his authority to funnel client funds to Murdaugh and to himself — often under the guise of conservatorships and structured settlements.

In total, Laffitte executed or enabled more than 20 fraudulent transactions tied to Murdaugh’s clients, including disbursing over $1.3 million in settlement money to cover Murdaugh’s personal debts. He also approved a $750,000 loan falsely labeled for “beach house renovations” that was instead used to plug overdrafts and repay other schemes.

Laffitte profited personally from the fraud, collecting $110,000 in fees for his roles as conservator and personal representative — while failing to disclose the transactions to the clients he was legally and ethically bound to protect.

Laffitte’s sentencing marks another key moment in the federal accountability phase of the Murdaugh crime saga. Earlier this year, Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to 22 counts of financial fraud. That sentence is running concurrently with his two life sentences for the June 2021 murders of his wife and son — and a 27-year state sentence tied to additional financial crimes.

The question now is whether Laffitte’s cooperation signals movement on future prosecutions related to the broader network of enablers. His testimony and financial records could help prosecutors tighten the net around other alleged participants in the scheme.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of the latest developments in the broader Murdaugh saga – which is ramping back up in a big way ahead of Murdaugh’s appeal of his murder convictions.

