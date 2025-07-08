Nancy Mace Challenges California Governor To Debate

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

South Carolina first district congresswoman Nancy Mace welcomed California governor Gavin Newsom to the Palmetto State this week by issuing a debate challenge to the aspiring Democrat presidential contender.

“Don’t California my South Carolina,” Mace wrote on X in response to news of Newsom’s visit, which she later referred to as “tone-deaf political theater.”

In a release from her office on Tuesday (July 8, 2025), Mace invited Newsom to participate in a debate with her – and to bring liberal California congressman Ro Khanna along for moral support.

“Governor, welcome to South Carolina,” Mace said. “Let’s debate. I’ll even let you bring Ro Khanna to protect you in the audience.”

***

“If Governor Newsom wants to bring California politics to South Carolina, he should be ready to defend his record, face to face,” Mace continued. “We don’t need lectures from someone who’s presided over a state defined by out-of-control wildfires, skyrocketing crime, crumbling public schools, and riots in the streets. South Carolinians believe in law and order. If Governor Newsom wants a real policy debate, I’ll gladly meet him on stage.”

No word yet on whether Newsom – one of the frontrunners for the 2028 Democrat presidential nomination – will accept Mace’s invitation. However, Mace’s congressional office referred to the challenge as “a chance to draw a sharp contrast between California socialism and the America First agenda.”

Mace wasn’t the only elected official in South Carolina mixing it up with Newsom as the San Francisco native prepared to embark on a two-day tour of eight rural Palmetto State counties. S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson also popped Newsom on his California record – drawing a response from the liberal luminary.

Wilson and Mace are the two early frontrunners for governor of South Carolina as the next statewide GOP primary election – set for June 9, 2026 – approaches.

***

RELATED | GAVIN NEWSOM HEADED TO SOUTH CAROLINA

***

“Radical Democrat Gavin Newsom is bringing his California chaos tour to South Carolina this week,” Wilson wrote on X. “We’ve seen what his leadership looks like: sky-high crime, gas prices, taxes, and homelessness. South Carolina rejects that kind of future.”

Newsom fired back at Wilson, telling the Palmetto State’s top prosecutor “your homicide rate is literally DOUBLE California’s.”

“Gavin, over 800,000 Californians have escaped your chaos since 2022,” Wilson responded.

“Gavin Newsom turned California into a case study in government overreach and liberal failure,” Wilson continued. “We don’t need Newsom’s twisted version of America in the Palmetto State. If he wants to test his national message here, he’ll be met by a united conservative front that knows exactly what’s at stake.”

South Carolina’s “conservative front” is hardly conservative, though. And hardly united…

***

.@GavinNewsom turned California into a case study in government overreach and liberal failure. From authoritarian lockdowns to sky-high taxes and rising crime, his policies crushed small businesses, undermined law enforcement, and prioritized political theater over the people he… pic.twitter.com/f84mK3eC5W — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) July 8, 2025

***

According to the S.C. Democratic Party (SCDP), Newsom is coming to the Palmetto State to “connect directly with communities that have too often been overlooked by Republicans in power” and to “meet folks in towns that have been hollowed out by decades of Republican control.”

At least that’s the “party line.”

More accurately, Newsom is coming to South Carolina to connect directly with Democrat powerbrokers in a pivotal early-voting state – one which clinched the 2020 primary for former president Joe Biden and anointed his reelection bid last February.

As I noted in previewing Newsom’s visit, “(his) policies are unlikely to win him wide-ranging support in most corners of the Palmetto State,” although “the case that ‘Republican’ rule is failing far too many South Carolinians is an easy one to make.”

We shall see how well Newsom tip-toes that line… and how effectively Mace and Wilson are able to knock him off balance as he attempts to do so.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

