Hidden Texts: What Alex Murdaugh’s Jury Didn’t Hear — And Why It Matters

by JENN WOOD

***

In the days surrounding the brutal murders of his wife and son, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was in frequent contact with Curtis “Eddie” Smith — his alleged drug dealer, money mule and longtime associate.

On the evening of June 7, 2021, Murdaugh’s wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and the couple’s younger son – 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – were found savagely slain near the dog kennels at the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property in Colleton County, S.C. Paul was killed with a shotgun; Maggie with a high-powered rifle. Within hours, Murdaugh became the central figure in what would become arguably the most sensational criminal investigation in the history of the Palmetto State.

Yet in the timeline of events presented to the jury during Murdaugh’s internationally watched double homicide trial, there is no mention of any communication between Alex and Eddie Smith — before or after the murders.

FITSNews has reviewed preserved text and call data from Murdaugh’s phone showing at least five exchanges with Smith between June 3-6, 2021. Four more texts were sent by Smith on June 8, 2021 – the day after the murders – including a cryptic message that read: “At fishing hole.”

***

Not a single one of these messages appears in the 88-page timeline (.pdf) compiled by S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) special agent Peter Rudofski — a document described by prosecutors as a comprehensive log of Murdaugh’s phone activity in the days surrounding the crimes.

Murdaugh was convicted of both murders on March 2, 2023 after a six-week trial. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning guilty verdicts. He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole. At the heart of the prosecution’s case was a video recorded by Paul Murdaugh moments before his death which placed Murdaugh at the scene of the murders – contradicting his alibi. But much of the state’s case also relied on digital data: cell phone records, GPS tracking, and call logs.

That data, as it turns out, may not have told the full story.

***

***

‘YOU PUT STUFF IN THE REPORT THAT’S IMPORTANT TO YOU’

The Murdaugh investigation conducted by SLED has come under intense scrutiny in the aftermath of the trial – as questionable conduct in other cases has contributed to an erosion of faith in the agency and its findings. Compounding the problem? SLED’s failure to recuse itself from an investigation into jury tampering (and alleged jury rigging) during the Murdaugh trial.

In a stunning turn in the Michael Colucci case – another Lowcountry murder investigation led by SLED – circuit court judge Roger M. Young recently quashed Colucci’s indictment for the 2015 murder of his wife. According to Young, lead SLED investigator David Owen — who also led the Murdaugh inquiry — withheld critical exculpatory evidence from the grand jury and the defense, violating Colucci’s rights.

The withheld material included a statement from Colucci’s mother indicating her daughter, shortly before her death in May 2015, expressed an intent to hang herself — evidence defense attorneys say Owen knew and failed to report for nearly a decade.

The defense argued — and judge Young agreed — that key, potentially exculpatory evidence was deliberately withheld, triggering a legal remedy only rarely used: dismissal of the murder indictment. Young quashed the indictment without prejudice, meaning the state may re-present the case – but only with full transparency – to a newly empaneled grand jury.

Consider Owen’s own words during the hearing to quash the Colucci indictment:

Defense attorney: “You don’t highlight every text message, correct?”

David Owen: “Correct… you put stuff in the report that’s important to you.”

Owen also faced tough questions during the Murdaugh trial. Specifically, defense attorney Jim Griffin exposed several investigative flaws during his questioning of Owen.

Among them:

Delayed search of a key property — SLED didn’t search the Murdaugh family’s Varnville, S.C. home, where missing murder weapons were later suspected to be, until three months after the killings, despite having permission to enter the residence.

— SLED didn’t search the Murdaugh family’s Varnville, S.C. home, where missing murder weapons were later suspected to be, until three months after the killings, despite having permission to enter the residence. Overstated blood spatter evidence — Owen was challenged over presenting dramatic descriptions to the grand jury that never made it into court due to unreliable (and some say manipulated) blood spatter analysis.

These exchanges, brief as they were, marked rare moments when defense counsel pierced what many saw as the impenetrable facade of SLED’s investigation — shining a light on decisions made by its lead agent.

With these revelations in mind, it’s worth asking: When SLED chose which messages, searches and evidence to include, what was deemed “important?” And every bit as critically, what wasn’t?

***

***

THE EDDIE SMITH MESSAGES

Preserved data from Alex Murdaugh’s phone included the following exchanges with Smith:

June 3, 2021 — Four days before the murders

10:26 a.m. — Smith : “Hey Brother i need to come get the chech (sic) you got one with you or are you going to be around later”

: “Hey Brother i need to come get the chech (sic) you got one with you or are you going to be around later” 11:02 a.m. — Murdaugh : “Ok. I will be back this afternoon. I’ve had to deal with some bulls**t this morning.”

: “Ok. I will be back this afternoon. I’ve had to deal with some bulls**t this morning.” 11:03 a.m. — Smith : “Ok Brother just give me a holler”

: “Ok Brother just give me a holler” 5:18 p.m. — Smith: “Leaving the house now”

June 6, 2021 — The day before the murders

11:23 a.m. — Murdaugh: “Call me back”

June 8, 2021 — The day after the murders

7:48 a.m. — Smith : “Tell me what I heard is not true”

: “Tell me what I heard is not true” 7:50 a.m. — Smith : “Call me please”

: “Call me please” 6:24 p.m. — Smith : “At fishing hole”

: “At fishing hole” 7:21 p.m. — Smith: “803 *** **13 it will not go through on my phone”

This previously undisclosed text chain raises several questions: Why were Smith and Murdaugh trying to reach each other on the day before the murders? What was behind Smith’s message from a remote “fishing hole” the evening after the murders (a location which does not appear in the official record)? Why were these messages not included in the timeline provided to the jury?

Omissions regarding Smith are particularly relevant given he was advanced by Murdaugh’s defense attorneys in pre-trial motions as the man ultimately responsible for the killings.

Smith was subpoenaed to testify in Murdaugh’s murder trial but was never called to the stand. Had he testified, he was widely expected to claim that Murdaugh confessed to committing the murders to him during the roadside shooting.

***

***

OTHER ODD MESSAGES ABOUT MEETINGS, MONEY

In addition to the excluded messages involving Curtis “Eddie” Smith, Murdaugh exchanged a number of notable texts with other individuals in the days before and after the murders of his wife and son. While none of these messages explicitly referenced the killings, their content — and omission from the state’s official timeline — raises important questions about what investigators chose to share with the jury … and what they chose to leave out.

One of the more cryptic exchanges occurred with an individual who appeared to be coordinating an in-person meeting with Murdaugh immediately following the murders.

On June 8, 2021 that person texted:

5:50 p.m. — “I’m ready”

7:09 p.m. — “Give me the # again. I cannot get through”

7:16 p.m. — “Don’t know what is going on with phones. I’m setting in parking lot across from where you told e (sic) to go”

7:17 p.m. — “803 *** **13 don’t work”

7:34 p.m. — “OK I’m headed home. I seen her and she has changed # but I have new ones. If you need anything you let me know. I know timing sucks but get me some soon”

7:34 p.m. — “As soon as you can\ Love you Brother you know I’m just a phone call away”

Another noteworthy exchange involved Kenneth Singleton, an associate of Murdaugh’s whose phone calls were documented in the official SLED timeline — but not his text messages.

On June 4, 2021 — three days before the murders — Murdaugh sent Singleton a message saying:

“I’m in a deposition. Call u later.”

Singleton responded:

“Okay.”

On June 6, 2021 – the day of the murders:

11:49 a.m. — Singleton : “Call me please.”

: “Call me please.” 1:12 p.m. — Murdaugh: “Come to my office. I have you a loan for 1750.”

The SLED timeline acknowledged multiple phone interactions between Murdaugh and Singleton on June 7 — but did not disclose the content of these text messages, including the loan reference, which could carry implications given the financial pressure Murdaugh was under at the time. Was the $1,750 intended for something specific? Was it drug-related? Or simply a personal favor? The record doesn’t say.

Still, the timing — a few hours before the murders — makes the omission of these details all the more perplexing.

Certainly, these texts do not implicate the contacts involved (including Smith) in the double homicide or any other crime, but they do provide important context about Murdaugh’s state of mind and his movements leading up to — and following — the murders.

Yet despite being preserved in his digital records, none of these messages were included in the 88-page timeline presented to the jury special agent Rudofski.

In a case in which timing and digital communications were central to the state’s theory – including innocuous messages unrelated to the crimes at hand – the omission of these texts is puzzling and potentially telling.

***

***

‘YOUR MEDS … IN THE CUP ON THE TABLE’

Among the preserved messages recovered from Alex Murdaugh’s phone is a brief — but notable — exchange with Blanca Simpson, the Murdaugh family’s longtime housekeeper.

On the morning of June 4, 2021 — just three days before the murders — Simpson sent Murdaugh the following message:

“Hey Alex, I forgot to send this text earlier. Just wanted to let you know that I put your meds that were in your pants in the cup on the table on your side of the bed. Have a good weekend.”

Murdaugh responded less than a minute later:

“Thanks b! Hope u feeling better and hope u have a great weekend.”

The exchange may appear routine, but the timing – and context – raise deeper questions. At trial, Simpson testified about her concerns regarding Murdaugh’s drug use – including instances where she found pills and noticed changes in his behavior. She also described moments where she believed something was “off” about him – including when she found clothes laid out for him on the morning after the murders.

These details would later prove significant in the prosecution’s timeline.

While Simpson did not testify to seeing Murdaugh physically hide pills, this message — referencing medication retrieved from his pants and discreetly placed beside his bed — adds to the documented pattern of his alleged opioid dependency. At the time, Murdaugh was allegedly taking dozens of pills per day, and his purported addiction became a central component of the narrative surrounding the killings.

Surprisingly, this message was not included in the state’s official 88-page timeline, despite its proximity to the murders and its relevance to Murdaugh’s state of mind in the days leading up to June 7, 2021.

Its omission may not have changed the verdict, but it represents one more example of the many threads — some seemingly small, some more disturbing — quietly excluded from the jury’s view.

***

***

WHY IT MATTERS — AND WHAT’S STILL MISSING

The state built its double homicide case against Alex Murdaugh on a foundation of digital data — cell phone records, GPS tracking and carefully reconstructed timelines. Prosecutors told jurors the evidence painted a clear picture: a disgraced attorney desperate to escape financial collapse who murdered his wife and son in a calculated act of self-preservation.

But messages uncovered by FITSNews — and recent revelations about investigative omissions by SLED — raise questions of whether this picture was complete.

The omissions aren’t minor. They involve Smith – a man prosecutors have described as a central figure in Murdaugh’s alleged drug and money laundering operation. They include cryptic messages sent just hours after the murders, references to off-the-grid locations, urgent requests, last-minute loans and clandestine meetups. They also include overlooked texts between Murdaugh and Simpson which directly referenced pills retrieved from his pants and placed by his bed just days before the murders.

To be clear: There is no indication any information was withheld from Murdaugh’s defense team. Still, its absence from the state’s timeline raises questions — especially seeing as the state relied so heavily on digital data to inform jurors as to Murdaugh’s motive, movements and mindset.

All of this matters even more in light of Murdaugh’s appeal. His attorneys have alleged multiple constitutional violations — including the improper admission of financial crime evidence and prosecutorial overreach. If a retrial is granted, one of the most pressing questions will be whether this previously unexamined digital evidence would finally be put before a jury.

Also, the parallels between the Murdaugh case and the Colucci investigation are difficult to ignore. In both instances, potentially pivotal information was left out of formal reports. In both cases, lives and liberty were at stake. And in both, the credibility of the lead investigator — and the system that relied on his judgment — is under renewed scrutiny.

So far, we don’t know why these messages weren’t included in the official trial record. Were they deemed irrelevant? Inconvenient? Or were they simply missed? We also don’t know whether the defense saw them and made a tactical decision to keep them out — or never saw them at all.

This much is clear: The timeline presented to the jury was not the full story. And in a case this explosive — with implications that reach far beyond one man’s guilt or innocence — the public deserves nothing less than the whole truth.

***

THE MESSAGES…

(Provided)

***

