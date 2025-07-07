S.C. Waterways: Two Dead Following Boat Collision On Lake Greenwood

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is investigating a boating accident that occurred early Sunday morning (July 6, 2025) on Lake Greenwood that left two people dead and two more injured.

According to SCDNR, its officers responded at approximately 1:42 a.m. EDT to a collision on the water near Harris Landing – a collision they witnessed as they were preparing to initiate a vessel stop. Preliminary reports indicate an Alumacraft jon boat carrying five individuals was struck from behind by a Yamaha boat carrying two individuals.

SCDNR identified 37-year-old Allen Sidney Benware as the driver of the Yamaha boat – and determined he was under the influence of alcohol during a field sobriety test administered after the crash. Benware was arrested and charged with two counts of felony boating under the influence.

Allen Sidney Benware

Initial reports stated two passengers on the Alumacraft vessel died at the scene and another passenger was transported to the hospital. One female passenger was ejected from the boat but did not sustain serious injuries and was quickly rescued by responding officers.

The Laurens County coroner’s office identified the two individuals who died in the crash as Thomas Chandler Davis and Abby Katherine Davis, both 23 (and both of Laurens County).

Forensic autopsies of both have been scheduled.

A bulletin released by SCDNR noted its officers were stationary on the water conducting proactive safety operations when they observed the Yamaha traveling without proper navigation lights.

As officers prepared to initiate a vessel stop, the Yamaha collided with the Alumacraft.

“Our officers witnessed the collision and immediately rendered life-saving aid,” the bulletin stated. “They also took swift action to prevent the at-fault operator from fleeing the scene.”

A drunk boater quickly becomes a drunk driver at the boat ramp. Keep our waters and roads safe for everyone this holiday weekend. Skip the alcohol if you plan to be behind the wheel. pic.twitter.com/jmaGrcDISQ — S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) July 6, 2025

“This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that alcohol and water are a deadly combination,” SCDNR’s bulletin added. “We continue to urge the public: Always designate a sober skipper. Lives depend on it.”

No additional information is available at this time, but SCDNR is continuing its investigation by interviewing witnesses, reconstructing a timeline of events and securing both vessels as evidence.

Stay tuned to FITSNews as our outlet requested the incident reports and will provide any updates pertaining to this case as it becomes available.

