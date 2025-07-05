Wateree River Tragedy, Alan Wilson Interview, Lindsey Graham Primary – Week In Review 7/5/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two years ago, a fatal boat crash on the Wateree River in central South Carolina sparked significant controversy across the Midlands region of the Palmetto State. We covered the crash extensively at the time, but the intervening years have not brought resolution to the family of 15-year-old Chase Wyatt Newman, a beloved Camden High School student and athlete who perished in the incident.

What happened to Newman? Was the crash which claimed his life ever properly investigated? Will his family ever see justice?

Recently, we traveled to Kershaw County, S.C. for a court hearing tied to this case – specifically, a wrongful death action brought by Newman’s parents. In breaking down the latest developments in that case, our research director Jenn Wood also discussed extensive work she has done related to the investigation of similar incidents across the state of South Carolina.

Specifically, we discussed Jaden’s Law – proposed legislation which would standardize the way law enforcement and emergency responders address incidents on the Palmetto State’s waterways.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

In other news, we gave a sneak peek of my upcoming interview with South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson – one of the frontrunners to become the next governor of the Palmetto State. Wilson and I engaged in a wide-ranging discussion – several excerpts of which are included on the show.

Look for the full interview with South Carolina’s top prosecutor to drop early this coming week…

Finally, Week In Review producer Dylan Nolan and I dove headlong into a ton of major political news – including multiple stories which highlight the intersection between South Carolina politics and the issues driving our national conversation. We talked about the recent passage of president Donald Trump‘s “One Big Beautiful Bill” – as well as the brewing U.S. Senate race between veteran incumbent Lindsey Graham and former S.C. lieutenant governor André Bauer.

Once again, thanks to everyone who watched this week’s program. Please remember, your support drives literally everything we do at FITSNews. The lights, the cameras, the accountability … all of it is a direct result of your subscriptions. So, if you value the sort of independent, unapologetic coverage we provide – please help us out and consider subscribing today!

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

