Mica Miller Saga: Sentencing Scheduled For TikTok Fraudster

When Susan Lynn Nelson, a 44-year-old woman formerly of Richmond Hill, Georgia, pocketed thousands of dollars in donations intended for the grieving family of Mica Francis Miller, it wasn’t a one-time lapse in judgment — it was part of a much larger, deeply troubling pattern.

Following an investigation by Georgia law enforcement agencies, Nelson was charged with eight felonies tied to an alleged theft spree that drained more than $81,000 from fundraisers she administered. As a volunteer, Nelson gained the access and authority necessary to commit the financial crimes for which she will be sentenced on September 18, 2025.

The fraud that prompted the investigation – the money stolen from the Francis family through a TikTok fundraiser – was a mere drop in the bucket. Of an estimated $15,000 raised, only $180 ever made it to Mica’s family.

In the months following the death of Miller on April 27, 2024, many who closely followed the tragic story felt compelled to act. Some protested and raised awareness about coercive control and domestic abuse, some searched for answers, and some reached out in support of the family she left behind — like those who participated in the ill-fated TikTok fundraiser that exposed Nelson.

The suspicious death of Miller – an aspiring missionary and worship singer who was estranged from her husband, Myrtle Beach, S.C. pastor John-Paul Miller – remains an enigma. Her body was found at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina with a gunshot wound to the head. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) determined her death to be “self-inflicted” – but the agency also called in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is conducting an ongoing inquiry.

As the story sparked national attention, Nelson volunteered to manage the fundraising activities of a TikTok group — a situation that by its nature had little oversight. By this time, according to police, she was an experienced fraudster.

According to warrants, Nelson forged checks, falsified information provided to financial institutions, and repeatedly transferred funds from community accounts to her own. Her volunteer efforts put her in a unique position to do so successfully – without being detected.

Prosecutors say the money Nelson redirected was not spent on charitable causes. It was used for Nelson’s personal expenses like her cell phone bill – and, as Nelson herself admitted, her addictions: alcohol and adult content on OnlyFans. Authorities said her behavior showed “calculated intent,” not impulsivity — and that her digital paper trail revealed years of deception, manipulation, and financial abuse of trust.

Nelson was arrested on January 29, 2025 and charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor. As the investigation progressed, the dollar figures associated with those charges continued to grow until all eight of the charges were escalated to felony offenses.

Georgia court records reveal that Nelson was released from the Bryan County Detention Center on June 30, 2025 to “enable her to review computer data concerning restitution in this matter with her attorney” after making an agreement with the state on June 26, 2025.

Nelson was ordered to surrender herself to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, July 4, 2025 by 5:00 p.m. EDT where she will be held without bond. If she fails to do so, she could be charged with escape, according to the judge’s order.

THE ACCUSATION

On March 25, 2025, prosecutors filed a formal accusation against Nelson listing four counts of felony theft by taking:

$25,000 from the Richmond Hill Wild Kicks Booster Club (possible sentence 2 – 20 years)

from the (possible sentence 2 – 20 years) $25,000 from the Lady Wildcats Booster Club (possible sentence 2 – 20 years)

from the (possible sentence 2 – 20 years) $5,000 from the Mica Francis Miller TikTok fundraiser (possible sentence 1 – 10 years)

from the fundraiser (possible sentence 1 – 10 years) $1,500 from the Richmond Hill Primary School Parent-Teacher Organization (possible sentence 1 – 5 years)

According to arrest warrants, Nelson — while serving as president of the Richmond Hill Wild Kicks Booster Club — converted $15,864 into her personal account via 56 Zelle transfers, forged more than ten checks, changed the name on the club’s bank account to “Susan L. Nelson,” used the club’s debit card to pay for personal expenses (including her phone bill and OnlyFans subscriptions), and transferred more than $20,000 to her own account.

Investigators say Nelson used a variety of tactics to conceal the thefts — but that wasn’t the only disguise in play. Police say Nelson tried to alter her appearance and that she purchased plane tickets preparing to flee.

During the course of the investigation, police also discovered the alleged theft of funds from the Rebuild Richmond Hill Fundraiser in 2021 — a fundraiser intended to benefit ten small businesses that suffered extensive damage during a fire. Nelson couldn’t be formally charged in that case due to the state’s statute of limitations.

While in detention, Nelson sold her house and relocated to Savannah, Georgia. While a guilty plea — or the details of a plea deal — have yet to be entered into the court docket, Nelson’s sentencing and restitution hearing is scheduled for September 18, 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a relentless investigative journalist, researcher, and author known for exposing hard truths with heart and precision. As a journalist for FITSNews, she dives into high-profile and murky cases—like that of Mica Francis Miller— with fearless resolve and a sharp eye for detail, whether it’s tracking white-collar crime, uncovering religious abuse, or examining the often-bizarre behavior of those who believe they’re above the law.

Callie made waves with her groundbreaking 2007 book Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal, the first to reveal the dangers of forever chemicals, a story that helped inspire the film Dark Waters and influenced global scientific dialogue. Her work has appeared in numerous documentaries, including Toxic Soup, National Geographic’s Parched: Toxic Waters, and more recently Citizen Sleuth, which examines the complexities of true crime podcasting.

Whether she’s navigating environmental disasters or the darker corners of society, Lyons operates with one guiding belief: “Truth never damages a cause that is just.”

