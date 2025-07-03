Lexington Republican Relaunches Candidacy, Calls On RJ May To Resign

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lexington County, South Carolina native Brian Duncan is re-launching his campaign for the Palmetto State House seat currently held by suspended, scandal-ravaged representative Robert John ‘RJ’ May III of West Columbia, S.C.

Duncan is also calling on May to immediately vacate the Midlands-area legislative district (.pdf) he has represented since November 9, 2020.

“It is clear that RJ May can no longer effectively serve the people of District 88 while being incarcerated after a federal judge agreed with criminal prosecutors that Mr. May be held without bond because he is a threat to our community,” Duncan said in a statement. “RJ May is no longer in a position to represent this district – and he should resign.”

Duncan, a military veteran, offered his name as a write-in candidate during last fall’s general election – just as the scandal involving May was coming into focus. He drew more than 1,100 votes – a significant number for a candidate whose name was not even on the ballot. Four years earlier, Duncan finished fourth in a GOP primary election ultimately won by May.

Last month, May was indicted by federal prosecutors on multiple charges related to the possession and distribution of child sex abuse material (a.k.a. CSAM or child pornography). Despite damning evidence against him, the 38-year-old Newport News native pleaded not guilty to all charges. Per the S.C. Code of Laws (§ 8-13-560), May was suspended from office pending the resolution of the government’s case against him.

As Duncan noted in his statement, U.S. magistrate Shiva V. Hodges ordered May held without bond while the charges against him proceed.

Duncan announced his write-in campaign against May last fall because the third-term lawmaker “remained silent” in the aftermath of the allegations swirling around him. Nearly a year after a joint federal-state raid exposed the investigation into his alleged activities, May has yet to substantively address the charges leveled against him.

“We’ve had no explanation, no accountability, and no leadership,” Duncan said. “Our community deserves better than silence and uncertainty. We deserve a representative who is present, engaged, and focused on the needs of the people. Our communities within District 88 have profound challenges with growth, traffic congestion, providing good paying jobs while providing a quality of life with safe neighborhoods.”

“This is a difficult time for our community,” Duncan continued. “But the way forward starts with a clean break. For the good of District 88 and the integrity of the General Assembly, I urge RJ May to resign his seat.”

May has shown no indication of stepping down – even though his resignation has been sought by the members of the S.C. Freedom Caucus he once led.

“We call for his immediate resignation from the House,” the organization noted in a statemenet issued in the aftermath of his arrest.

Were he to resign – or be removed from office – a special election would be held to fill the remainder of his current term, which is scheduled to end in November 2026.

Count on FITSNews to continue tracking the latest developments in the RJ May saga – as well as the race to replace him as state representative.

