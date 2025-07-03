Letter: Lindsey Graham’s Political Funeral

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

RE | LINDSEY GRAHAM

Dear Editor,

I’ve lived in South Carolina for my entire life, and as a result, I’ve heard many urban legends – the Lizard Man of Bishopville, the Gray Man on the beaches before hurricanes, and the Third Eye Man of Columbia – but the scariest of them all is Lindsey Graham.

If you’re talking about the idea of war in general or an ongoing conflict in the Middle East, legend says that Graham will appear on your television screen salivating at a FOX News panel. The idea of such a warmongering freak being one of my state senators vehemently disgusts me – I’m even getting nauseous while typing this article.

For Graham, war is something of a sexual fantasy, or an illusory escape from reality. They call it the Napoleon complex. He couldn’t run five miles if his life depended on it, but he sure as hell can have a direct influence on decisions being made regarding the lives of our heroic American servicemen and servicewomen who bravely risk their lives for us every day.

Of course, our beloved senator doesn’t care about the well-being of our troops – they’re merely just puppets in his demonic play.

After the United States launched its attack on Iran’s nuclear bunkers, Graham simply tweeted, “Game on. Pray for Israel.”

***

Game?

War is not a game. It’s a dreadful thing that should be avoided at all costs. If Graham thinks war is a game, I would encourage him to explain his logic to all of the mothers and fathers who have tragically lost their children in combat. I’m sure they would love to hear.

It’s time to finally get this sad, decrepit creature out of office. His next reelection year is in 2026, and many promising candidates will run against him – some have even already announced their candidacy.

The reality is that “men” like Graham never have to face the music. They don’t have to meet the parents of troops who have died as a result of their decisions. It doesn’t affect them at all. He only cares about getting reelected and maintaining a positive profile with the Trump administration.

I take great pride in being a South Carolinian. We have lost many times throughout history, but we always get back up and persevere. There’s something so idyllic about making mistakes and learning from them – and fate has presented us with yet another chance to do just that.

***

FROM THE EDITOR…

Josh: Thank you for sharing this perspective with our audience. As I’ve often said, I make it a point not to argue with people when I believe they are right…

***

