Colleton Crime Wave Continues: Officers Investigating Two Separate Shootings

Barely a week after a public community update on efforts to combat violence in and around the ‘Front Porch of the Lowcountry,’ the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced it was investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the Walterboro area over the last few days.

According to CCSO, at 2:10 a.m. EDT early Sunday morning (June 29, 2025) deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Fletcher Lane.

An adult male – who has not been identified at this time – was wounded while sleeping in his home with his children when multiple rounds were fired into the residence. Several bullets struck the victim’s bedroom.

The victim called 911 after confirming his children were unharmed, and was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital. He remains in stable condition.

Additionally, CCSO is investigating another shooting that took place on Monday (June 30, 2025) on Deloach Avenue.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. EDT, deputies were dispatched in response to reports of a drive-by shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered a 15-year-old male in a parked car who was “shot while sitting in a vehicle.”

The victim sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he remains under medical care.

While investigations into both shootings remain active and ongoing, detectives have identified a person of interest in the Fletcher Lane incident. As both investigations progress, detectives have asked residents in both areas to check any home surveillance systems for suspicious activity that may help investigators.

“Violent acts will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held fully accountable,” a statement from the sheriff’s office noted.

These latest shootings come amid an alarming surge in gun violence across Walterboro and Colleton County — a trend which has prompted increasing concern from residents and local officials. As FITSNews reported earlier this year, law enforcement has struggled to keep pace with a growing wave of criminal activity, much of it fueled by gang violence, retaliatory shootings and deep-rooted socioeconomic challenges.

In response, local law enforcement and community leaders held a public community update last month on their efforts to combat violence in and around the area, reeassuring the public and outlining proactive measures.

The event concluded with the community slogan of “if you see something, say something,” and a group prayer.

While officials emphasized ongoing efforts to increase patrols and strengthen interagency coordination, residents voiced frustration over the continued bloodshed and called for more visible progress. With these two latest shootings, fears are mounting that Walterboro’s violent crime problem is accelerating faster than authorities can contain it.

As FITSNews continues to keep tabs on the escalating situation in Colleton County, anyone with information related to either of this week’s incidents is urged to contact the CCCSO at 843-549-2211, via email at submit-a-tip@colletoncounty.org on via the agency’s online portal.

