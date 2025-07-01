S.C. Attorney General Confirms State Investigation Of Ex-Spartanburg Sheriff

State letter names Chuck Wright and ex-Spartanburg sheriff’s chaplain Amos Durham in wide-ranging investigation tied to public corruption and abuse of office.

A document bearing the letterhead of South Carolina’s top prosecutor sheds new light on the criminal investigation into former Spartanburg County Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright – a once-beloved lawman whose career ended in disgrace earlier this year.

Known for quoting scripture when it suited his political purposes, Wright announced a sudden leave of absence on April Fools’ Day 2025 — just as a federal grand jury was empaneled to hear evidence against the nationally recognized lawman.

By the time Wright was in hiding — and purportedly in rehab to address a long-rumored pill dependency — FITSNews had already gone public with revelations about fully automatic weapons and thousands of dollars in county-owned SWAT gear allegedly in his possession.

As Wright’s multi-week silence dragged on, an armada of law enforcement sources came forward, exposing his alleged personal and financial ties to a network of local gamblers — including two kingpins who reportedly had him on their payroll as early as his first bid for sheriff in 2004.

Now, for the first time since FITSNews first reported the existence of a criminal investigation into Wright in February 2025, a formal document provided to our media outlet confirms the probe has moved beyond rumor and into prosecutorial hands.

Dated June 12, 2025, the letter confirmed Wright is facing multiple potential charges, including misconduct in office, breach of trust with fraudulent intent, using his official position for financial gain and obtaining controlled substances by fraud or deceit.

Sent by S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, the letter confirms the receipt – and authorizes the transfer – of a case from S.C. Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette, who cited longstanding ties between his office and Wright as the reason for his recusal.

Within the same document, Wilson — who once touted Wright’s endorsement in a 2018 campaign video promoting his stance against public corruption — reassigned the case to first-term S.C. Tenth Circuit Solicitor Micah Black.

The letter also referenced South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) case number 2024-03590 and identified a second subject of inquiry: Amos Durham, the former sheriff’s office chaplain who abruptly resigned from his post earlier this year.

FITSNews first reported on Durham’s departure in May, noting that agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had questioned multiple deputies about his role in the department — specifically his handling of a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) cash pool.

Referred to internally as the “Chaplain Benevolence Fund,” the account was intended to support deputies facing personal hardship, but according to multiple officers, even modest requests were denied because the fund was allegedly “empty.”

“The problem isn’t that the chaplain’s fund was not well-funded,” a former deputy told FITSNews at the time. “A lot of funds come from an annual golf tournament.… The problem is that no one really knows where the money goes.”

The Attorney General’s letter confirms that, like Wright, Durham is under investigation for breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Multiple sources alleged that he immediately sought employment with the neighboring Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), but a spokesperson recently confirmed that he was not hired.

As for Wright, he submitted a 37-word resignation letter to his longtime ally, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, citing a “recent health diagnosis” as the reason for his departure on May 23, 2025.

Separation paperwork provided by the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) claimed Wright’s resignation was voluntary — and incorrectly stated that there were no pending criminal charges or investigations at the time of his departure.

In addition to the FBI and SLED, sources maintain Wright remains under investigation by the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) for the allegedly nepotistic hiring of his son — an unqualified applicant who was expelled from the agency by the interim sheriff earlier this month.

Neither Wright nor his legal handlers — including Columbia attorney Gregory Harris and former U.S. congressman Trey Gowdy — have responded to repeated requests for comment.

This story may be updated.

