Bob Jones ‘Guardian’ Accused Of Months-Long Sexual Abuse Of Minor

Bob Jones University (BJU) – a private institution of higher learning in Greenville, South Carolina known for its strong emphasis on conservative Christian values – was linked to another sex abuse scandal last year.

Unlike prior scandals, though, this one appears to have evaded any public scrutiny… until now.

In April of 2024, former BJU summer camp director and Bob Jones Academy (BJA) after-school program director Stephen Werner Kopp was arrested and charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to case files obtained by FITSNews, Kopp was accused by a Greenville County grand jury of having “sexual intercourse” with a 15-year-old girl “multiple times” between November 16, 2023 and February 16, 2024. These incidents included “oral sex as well as vaginal/penile penetration,” according to a probable cause affidavit accompanying the warrant for Kopp’s arrest.

Compounding the seriousness of the charges? Kopp was “acting as a custodial guardian for the victim during the incident,” per the affidavit. In fact, his subsequent indictment noted he was “in a position of familial, custodial or official authority to coerce the victim to submit” to his alleged sexual abuse.

Kopp was arrested on April 15, 2024. The following day, magistrate LaToya Barksdale set a $25,000 surety bond for him. Kopp’s case is being prosecuted by the office of S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Cindy Crick. He is represented by attorney Adam Touma of Columbia, S.C.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Kopp is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

Court documents indicate plea negotiations between the state and Kopp are “ongoing.”

While the adjudication of the charge against Kopp remains up in the air, the incident – and the alleged lack of institutional reporting surrounding it – have raised fresh questions about BJU’s commitment to transparency regarding sexual abuse cases. According to multiple sources familiar with the situation, BJU and BJA failed to notify the parents about this allegation.

“BJU/BJA did not tell the parents at all,” a source posted on Reddit last week.

This alleged lack of parental notification is troubling given BJU’s documented history of mishandling or concealing sex abuse allegations.

In 2014, BJU commissioned a report (.pdf) following a spate of sex abuse allegations – one in which the institution vowed to “lead the way in modeling honest self-appraisal and (a) willingness to examine failures.”

“Authentic repentance will be demonstrated by an equally authentic transformation where individuals and institutions work to ensure future behaviors no longer harm others,” the report noted in outlining a series of recommendations aimed at improving its culture.

Among these recommendations? A commitment to enhanced reporting of “all known, alleged adult and child sexual offenders.”

Kopp worked at BJU/BJA between 2018 and 2023. In touting its summer youth camp in 2019, he claimed the purpose of the program was to help young people “become who God made you to be.”

“Sometimes that takes some figuring out and unearthing of talents as well as opportunities,” he said. “So that’s really the goal — to help you find your place in the world and how God has gifted you, talent-wise, as well as direction. Because it’s really hard to figure out what you want to do for the rest of your life when you’re 18.”

The state’s case against Kopp hinges on on custodial authority and a pattern of sexual contact with a minor, while the defense strategy so far is procedural – securing discovery and engaging in plea negotiations.

While there is no additional information provided on the status of Kopp’s charges, count on FITSNews for any updates pertaining to this case as they become available.

